Conservation International Announces New CEO and New Interim Chairman of the Board to Lead Global Progress on Nature Conservation for People

Senior Global Conservation Leader Dr. Sebastian Troëng named CEO; Former EPA Administrator, Apple Executive Ms. Lisa Jackson named interim Chairman of the Board

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservation International today announced a new chapter in its leadership as the organization builds on decades of impact to advance a healthy, prosperous world in which societies value and care for nature.

Dr. Sebastian Troëng will become Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than three decades of global conservation leadership spanning climate solutions, biodiversity protection, and sustainable development. Troëng served nearly twenty years in senior executive roles at Conservation International, helping to shape and scale its impact across oceans, forests, science, partnerships, and field delivery worldwide. He succeeds interim CEO Dr. Daniela Raik, who has led the organization through a period of transition while advancing its ambitious agenda.

Lisa Jackson, a globally respected leader in environmental stewardship and sustainability, has been named interim Chairman of the Board of Directors. A former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and most recently Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Jackson has served on Conservation International's Board of Directors since 2019. She succeeds Robert J. Fisher, whose leadership strengthened the organization's global reach, partnerships, and influence.

"Serving as Chairman of the Board at Conservation International has been a true privilege, and I am deeply grateful for the dedication, talent, and purpose of everyone I have worked alongside," said Robert J. Fisher. "I am inspired by the experience, integrity, and commitment our new leadership brings. Conservation International's future is in exceptionally capable hands."

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Troëng as CEO and Lisa Jackson as interim Chairman of the Board," said Vice Chair and actor Harrison Ford. "Under their leadership, Conservation International will continue to build on a powerful foundation of science, partnership, and field-based action to empower societies to responsibly and sustainably care for nature."

"Both Ms. Jackson and Dr. Troëng have demonstrated the leadership, innovation, and resolve needed to address the most pressing challenges facing nature today," said Peter Seligmann, Conservation International Founder and Chairman Emeritus. "As they take the baton from Dr. Raik and Mr. Fisher, I am confident they will expand CI's global impact and remain true to the values that define this organization. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Raik for steady leadership during this transition."

Conservation International's commitment to science-driven, people-centered conservation remains at the core of its work. Building on both long-standing success and recent milestones, the organization's new leadership will help accelerate progress at the scale and speed the moment demands.

Under Raik's interim leadership, Conservation International delivered major conservation outcomes, strengthened its voice in global policy debates, and secured significant new funding to advance its mission. These achievements include expanded protections on land and ocean, strengthened climate initiatives, as well as powerful partnerships across sectors.

Troëng brings deep institutional knowledge and a proven record of translating ambition into results. His career spans conservation leadership across Asia, Latin America, the Pacific Islands, Europe, and the United States, with a strong emphasis on locally grounded solutions and measurable impact. He is a marine biologist with a Ph.D. in Animal Zoology from Lund University in Sweden, conducted conservation and research with academic institutions and non-governmental organizations, and has authored numerous influential publications on conservation science and practice.

"I am deeply honored to return to Conservation International as CEO," said Dr. Sebastian Troëng. "There is no better way to have real impact for nature and for people than through this organization. Our mission, our values, and our people are what we need to succeed—and they are exactly what the world needs right now. I look forward to expanding and accelerating our impact to save nature for people."

"It has been an honor to serve as interim CEO during a time of both challenge and opportunity," said Dr. Daniela Raik. "Together with our extraordinary team and partners, we continued to deliver meaningful conservation outcomes for communities and ecosystems around the world. I am delighted to pass the leadership baton to Dr. Troëng, a longtime colleague and friend whose vision and experience will guide Conservation International into its next era."

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of interim Chairman of the Board and grateful for the extraordinary leadership of Robert J. Fisher," said Lisa Jackson. "Conservation International is a beacon of hope at a time when protecting nature and communities has never been more urgent. I am committed to advancing our mission with urgency, innovation, and collaboration."

