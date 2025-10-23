ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the opening of its new office in downtown Detroit. The location will serve as a center for AI-first innovation where DXC employees, partners, and customers can collaborate, accelerating Detroit's growth as a technology hub.

DXC Opens New Office in Detroit, Driving Growth with AI-first Innovation (CNW Group/DXC Technology Services, LLC)

Steeped in a rich history of innovation, Detroit offers a prime location for next-generation technology and proximity to both long-standing and prospective DXC customers. Located in the historic Fowler Building, a Bedrock property, DXC will showcase its expertise across all information technologies and welcome customers, partners, and vendors to the space to connect and collaborate. With over 500 employees in Michigan and a 40-year presence in the area, DXC is an established, trusted partner for many Michigan-based brands across many industries including automotive, advanced manufacturing, energy, and finance.



"Detroit has always been a city driven by innovation and AI technology is where the world is heading." said Detroit Mayor, Mike Duggan. "Detroit continues to move forward with great partners, like DXC, who make opportunities available to Detroiters by bringing their new offices to the city that will create a positive impact far beyond our city limits."

The Detroit office joins DXC's worldwide network of collaboration spaces in major business districts, designed to bring teams together and accelerate innovation for customers. Across its global community, DXC is committed to investing in early career talent, upskilling experts in AI technology, and supporting highly skilled engineering technologists to help customers thrive in the era of digital transformation and AI adoption.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the iconic Motor City, where we are proud to support many customers across a wide range of industries," said Cameron Art, DXC President of the Americas and UKI. "Detroit and DXC share a mission to drive growth in technology and innovation to better serve our customers and community, and we look forward to all we will accomplish here."

DXC delivers AI-powered solutions alongside a comprehensive suite of end-to-end technology services, including application, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, supporting customers' transformations to become innovative digital businesses. To learn more about DXC's offerings, visit www.dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Services, LLC