DXC Technology's AI Impact Helps Customers Across Industries Innovate with AI

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced AI Impact, an approach designed to help solve customers' most pressing challenges. By combining DXC consulting, engineering and secure enterprise services, DXC will help clients across industries securely innovate and drive real business outcomes with AI.

DXC takes a pragmatic approach to AI by focusing on developing solutions that solve real world challenges and support business growth. With DXC's AI Impact, customers benefit from DXC's vast industry expertise and technology experience to build solutions, services and experiences together that will deliver real business outcomes using the latest technology innovation. Read more about DXC's approach here.

"AI has already captured the attention and imagination of industries everywhere. From AI agents to autonomous driving and personalized medicine, companies are taking steps to unlock value from AI, which promises to reshape our world," said Howard Boville, EVP, Consulting & Engineering Services – Powered by AI. "With DXC's AI Impact approach, we are helping to push the boundaries of what AI makes possible, guided by our team of consulting, engineering and technology experts to address our clients' most pressing challenges."

Customers across industries are leveraging AI Impact, including:

Automotive: DXC is helping customers leverage AI-powered diagnostic tools to make it easier for automotive manufacturers and service providers to identify potential issues before they become critical, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. DXC is also helping customers leverage AI to personalize every aspect of a vehicle, including personal assistants that learn a driver's preferences and habits over time to make more intuitive recommendations.





Public Sector: To provide more transparency, governments are using DXC AI Impact to efficiently engage with citizens and make it easier for them to access public services. This includes the use of AI Agents and AI enhanced processes that streamline and simplify tax, national lending and even public healthcare processes.





Financial Services and Insurance: DXC is helping customers optimize operations, from underwriting and risk assessment to claims processing and customer service. By working with DXC, financial institutions are leveraging chatbots to make it easy for human agents to respond faster and more accurately to customer inquiries by analyzing thousands of documents in minutes with Generative AI.





Healthcare: DXC implemented an AI-powered app to help measure patient symptoms in real-time, analyzing data to provide clinicians with insights that enable more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans, improving the quality of care and proactively addressing prescription resistance.

For more information on DXC AI Impact and how we're working with the most innovative industry leaders to securely innovate, visit here.

