DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced the successful execution of a USD 250 million syndicated term loan facility ("Project Radium II") for Dar Global plc, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer. Dar Global plc, which is majority owned by Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, secured this USD 250 million financing as part of its continued growth and expansion across key global markets.

Emirates NBD successfully executes USD 250 Million Syndicated Term Loan facility for Dar Global, Accelerating Global Growth and Expansion

Emirates NBD Capital acted as the Joint Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Sole Documentation Agent to execute the USD 250 million deal. The financing will support Dar Global's global expansion plans, enabling the leading real estate developer to accelerate existing projects and pursue new property developments across key markets.

This financing highlights Emirates NBD's structuring and distribution capabilities in the syndicated finance space, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner to regional and international real estate developers amid sustained momentum in global property markets.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said, "This transaction reinforces the confidence global institutions place in Emirates NBD's ability to originate and execute large-scale syndicated financings. The strong participation from a broad group of lenders reflects deep distribution across our network and continued appetite for real estate-linked credit. We are pleased to have structured a facility that aligns with Dar Global's business ambitions, underlining our commitment to delivering tailored financing solutions that support the sustained growth of the luxury real estate sector across key global markets."

This deal underscores Emirates NBD's central role in structuring and delivering the facility, with the Bank driving the documentation process through to a timely and successful close. The financing, executed in coordination with other regional banks, is structured to provide Dar Global with flexibility to support its funding requirements and future growth plans.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said, "This facility, structured with Emirates NBD, brings together a strong group of financial institutions supporting Dar Global's continued growth. It enhances our liquidity and provides the flexibility to advance our existing developments while maintaining a disciplined and selective approach to new opportunities. As a London-listed platform with a global portfolio, access to diversified funding sources remains central to our strategy as we scale across key international markets."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958350/ENBD_x_Dar_Global.jpg

SOURCE Dar Global