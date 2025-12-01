First Participating Phygital Stars for the Games of the Future 2025 in Abu Dhabi Announced

Hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 18 to 23 December, each discipline will bring together the top phygital athletes from around the world that have demonstrated exceptional performance, strong community presence, and proven competitiveness, making their participation in the Games of the Future essential and a must-watch event.

For fans of Battle of Robots, it has been confirmed that the team behind the globally renowned robot Zadkiel, Team Saint, will be participating at this year's event. They will be joined by a family father and son team, Team Eruption, who have won 12 national and international championship events, as well as Team Monsoon, who won the UK Extreme Robots Championships 2025, and Toon, with their robot TR4.

In the highly anticipated MOBA Mobile.MLBB competition, RRQ Hoshi, a professional esports team consisting of members coming from Indonesia, has been confirmed as joining the event alongside previous Games of the Future entrants, Aurora Gaming.

Meanwhile, the VR Game.HADO Global Invitation will see MISTA, Team Rock and ATROTOS compete in this latest craze, who bring together athletes from Japan, South Korea and Greece.

The team of MMA fighters, GOR MMA, will be competing in the Phygital Fighting.FATAL FURY: City of Wolves competition.

The Phygital Drone Racing event will see the inclusion of Minchan Kim, a winner of the 2023 FAI World Drone Racing Championship and Yuki Hashimoto, who is 18 years old and won the gold medal at the World Games in China – both will compete as part of Team BDS. They will compete against Tech Drone League, who boast Atakan Mercimek, who took third place at the FAI Drone Racing World Cup Turkey Drone Race in 2024.

With a multi-million dollar prize pool, the Games of the Future 2025 will bring together top-tier athletes and creators who operate at the intersection of physical sport and digital innovation.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said: "The calibre of clubs joining us in Abu Dhabi underscores how quickly phygital sport is scaling. These clubs are not just showing up to compete. They are shaping a new competitive culture where physical performance, strategy and digital skill sit side by side. The Games of the Future 2025 will demonstrate just how far this movement has come, and how much further it is set to grow."

Fans around the world can catch every moment of GOTF 2025 live through a major global broadcast rollout. Sportworld will stream the tournament for free in +200 countries as well as on Samsung and LG Smart TVs, while Huya and SOOP bring coverage across China, South Korea and Southeast Asia. In Africa, StarTimes and TV BRICS AFRICA will deliver live action, highlights and debate-led programming to millions of viewers. With BIGG TV and Ei Nerd and also amplifying the event across EMEA and the Americas, fans everywhere can tune in, watch their favourite clubs compete and experience phygital sport like never before.

The Games of the Future 2025 will be delivered by the Local Organizing Committee, led by ASPIRE, the official delivery authority behind many of the emirate's landmark global events. ASPIRE will oversee the full planning and execution of the event, ensuring an innovative, seamless and unforgettable experience from start to finish. Joining them is Ethara, the operations powerhouse behind some of the city's most iconic events, bringing world-class expertise to guarantee flawless delivery across all levels of the Games.

For more information on the Games of the Future 2025, including schedules, ticket sales, and event updates, please visit: official website.

