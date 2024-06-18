Hikvision's fully-upgraded LED product lineup and technologies showcased at its latest launch event

HANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision hosted the LED Displays Launch Event 2024, showcasing significant upgrades in R&D and product lineup. This spectacular event impressed the global audience with the coordinated operations of dual manufacturing bases, the debut of its 5th generation LED cabinets, as well as the launch of diverse LED products for outdoor displays, creative displays, modules, and controllers.

Foundation of success: digital manufacturing and relentless innovation

2024 Hikvision LED display product launch event

Widely known for its video security solutions, Hikvision actually ventured into the LED market more than a decade ago. The company has been continuously translating its technological advancements into market advantages, with products available in over 150 countries.

The secret behind this impressive journey lies in Hikvision's pioneering digital manufacturing capabilities. Its dual manufacturing bases in Tonglu and Wuhan collectively boast a stunning annual production capacity exceeding 500,000 square meters. Throughout the whole manufacturing process, Hikvision is committed to stringent standards and ensures top-notch quality management.

Stunning debut: the 5th generation LED cabinet as a game changer

At spectacular this event, Hikvision highlighted its 5th generation LED cabinet, showcasing the latest advancements in display technology. With advanced industrial design, this new release promises industry-leading performance and convenience.

With an advanced cabinet structure of just 29.3 mm and weighing only 17 kg/m², Hikvision's new flagship product blends elegance with robustness. Its innovative big board design facilitates easier installations, compatible with versatile resolution options. The cabinet supports both horizontal and vertical wiring, reducing costs and enhancing efficiency.

Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet introduces a unified structure, accommodating three lamp board technologies: COB (chip on board), HOB (Hikvision glue on board), and SMD (surface mount device), which reduces the risk of obsolete inventory and minimizes product iteration costs. The Ultra series offers seamless pixel pitch replacement and color consistency through single-cabinet calibration. The Solid Plus and Solid series deliver durability, easy maintenance, and energy efficiency.

Hikvision's 5th generation LED cabinet is transforming display solutions across industries. From command centers to conference rooms, theaters to retail stores, they offer more vivid color reproduction and more immersive experiences than ever before.

Full-scale upgrades: expanding to controllers, software and beyond

LED controllers: To elevate the entire product ecosystem, Hikvision has significantly upgraded its LED controllers. The C series supports various HUB interface receiving cards and offers great value for channel customers. The flagship P series, available in full- and half-width versions, meets diverse needs in information release and splicing control. Advanced video wall controllers cater to both small monitoring setups and large command centers.

LED software: In addition to hardware, Hikvision also offers powerful LED software with web-based configuration for all LED controllers. For advanced needs, its LED batch controller enables simultaneous configuration of multiple controllers. For complex advertising design and distribution, HikCentral FocSign provides detailed scheduling, comprehensive workflows, and a centralized status monitoring dashboard.

Indoor displays, outdoor displays, and LED modules: In the indoor LED product line, the Flex and Value series have been further enhanced to better serve retail scenarios. Meanwhile, its reliable outdoor LED series, including LumiUltra, LumiFit, and LumiSquare, now offer a wider range of options in pitch, brightness, and affordability. Additionally, Hikvision's self-developed LED modules have covered a variety of models, including indoor, outdoor, soft, and cut-edge, to meet the diverse scenario needs.

As a pioneering force in the global LED display industry, Hikvision is poised to deliver new breakthroughs and exciting developments. For more details and updates, please visit the Hikvision's official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441462/2024_Hikvision_LED_display_product_launch_event.jpg