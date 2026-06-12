Hisense RGB-themed pop-up event lights up the new landmark of FIFA World Cup 2026™

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense launched its RGB-themed pop-up activation on June 9 at Hudson Yards in New York. The event featured FIFA official resources and a brand collaboration with adidas, combining Hisense display technology with football culture through immersive interactive experiences. The activation is open to the public as a space to engage with the World Cup atmosphere.

Event Focus: RGB MiniLED Technology Promotion and Brand Authority Building

Hisense's RGB-themed pop-up event is situated in a prime location beside 'The Vessel', the iconic structure at Hudson Yards in New York. From 9 to 13 June, the event aims to create a 'new landmark' that blends brand identity, technology and football culture. The installation features LED screens dynamically displaying Hisense brand messaging, RGB primary color animations and World Cup elements, cleverly interpreting "RGB" as the event's core theme: "Real Game Begins with Hisense". This conveys the message that an authentic and immersive viewing experience begins with Hisense's cutting-edge display technology.

The activation showcased Hisense's flagship RGB MiniLED lineup: three 116-inch UX series and one 85-inch U9 series television. As the Official VAR Review TV Provider, the series targets World CupTM viewing pain points through RGB MiniLED technology. Football-themed interactive games allowed visitors to experience color accuracy, motion clarity, large-screen immersion, and eye comfort firsthand, translating product specifications into perceptible viewing scenarios.

IP+ Campaign Collaborated with adidas: Creating an Immersive Brand Experience

A central feature of the RGB pop-up activation, Hisense partnered with adidas and FIFA to develop two football-themed interactive experiences:

Digital Mirror: Fans stood before a Hisense RGB MiniLED screen to virtually try on adidas kits, with RGB Chromagic technology rendering authentic jersey colors for personalized fan avatars.

Color Mural: A shooting game progressively unlocked a co-branded "Real Game Begins with Hisense" mural, shareable on social media upon completion.

Both experiences employed Hisense RGB MiniLED technology as the underlying infrastructure, translating technical specifications into tangible interactive feedback. This approach moved "Real Game Begins with Hisense" from brand messaging to consumer-touchable experience.

This collaboration represents a key execution of Hisense's FIFA World Cup 2026TM sponsorship activation. As an Official Sponsor, Hisense actively pursues IP-based cross-brand partnerships with fellow sponsors, converting single-brand exposure into multi-brand collaborative consumer experiences through shared technology resources and co-developed scenarios—achieving mutual brand endorsement and amplified impact.

The activation incorporated U.S. retail conversion logic through the "Our Host with Hisense" program. Participants completed football-themed quizzes, generating R/G/B color-profiled fan identity posters and matched product recommendations. QR codes directed traffic to the Hisense U.S. website for purchase. Offline interaction records granted entry to online discount coupon draws, enabling traffic exchange and sales conversion.

The New York RGB pop-up activation forms part of Hisense's FIFA World Cup 2026TM sponsorship activation. From the immersive experience at Hudson Yards in New York, to the Hisense frontier technology showcase at the SFE commercial display zone, to the sensory interaction at the FIFA Museum in Toronto, from the fan passion at the FFF in Mexico City to the technical presentation at the IBC VAR operations center, Hisense employs RGB MiniLED technology as a unifying thread, weaving dispersed sponsorship rights into a cohesive brand narrative. This approach translates "Real Game Begins with Hisense" from messaging into tangible experiences, converts professional display technology into consumer-perceptible scenario-based language, and expands brand touchpoints through IP-based cross-sector partnerships. Hisense will continue building connections with global consumers, with technology as foundational infrastructure and football culture as emotional carrier.