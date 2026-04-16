PARIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of GDT Brasil, a management and strategy consultancy focused on improving results through human capital.

View PDF HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition of GDT Brasil

With a presence in 29 countries and a team of over 2,600 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally. More information about HR Path: www.hr-path.com

Founded in 2003, GDT Brasil has built a strong reputation for helping organizations turn human capital into measurable business value through strategy, change management, corporate education, and people-related transformation. With a distinctive approach that connects behavior, culture, leadership, and business performance.

The company supports clients in:

accelerating change adoption





strengthening talent retention





developing leaders





enabling sustainable transformation in complex environments

Recognized for its high-seniority delivery model, proprietary methodologies, and strong commitment to knowledge transfer, GDT Brasil empowers organizations to achieve greater agility, stronger cultures, and lasting business impact.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in Brazil. GDT Brasil's specialized focus on consulting for HR and change management perfectly complements HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"The acquisition of GDT Brasil, a company renowned for its expertise in HR consulting and change management, is a strategic move that supports our ambition to be the global reference in HR transformation," said Ricardo, Partner and CEO at HR Path Brazil. "In 2024, Intelligenza joined HR Path with the same purpose, and now we are combining forces with GDT Brasil's deep knowledge and strong client relationships, further complementing our global capabilities and enabling us to deliver even greater value to our clients. This partnership is not only about growth; it's about synergy, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence."

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Contact : Fabienne LATOUR - [email protected]

SOURCE HR Path