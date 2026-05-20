Huion Launches Electronic Notebook, Huion Note E: Accessible Productivity for Business and Creatives

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, a leading brand in digital pen tablets, today announced the launch of the Huion Note E, an 8.4-inch Android electronic notebook specifically designed for business professionals. Combining an authentic pen-on-paper experience with digital efficiency, Huion Note E offers a seamless note-taking, reading, and drawing.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Huion Note, which gained widespread acclaim for its innovative capability to sync handwritten content to mobile devices in real time for editing and sharing, Huion Note E extends the brand's focus beyond simple paper-to-digital conversion toward intelligent mobile office solutions.

Huion Note E features a soft-light display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 270 PPI, and AG glass, paired with PenTech 3.0, all designed to provide a natural visual and writing experience. This combination delivers both familiarity and performance, enabling efficient note-taking during meetings, capturing ideas, annotating PDFs, and facilitating flexible mobile work, helping professionals work smarter and more creatively.

Highlighted Features

Extensive Reading

1920x1200 resolution, 270 PPI pixel density, and 60 Hz refresh rate

AG etching glass for a paper-like feel

DC dimming for eye comfort

Meeting Minutes and Digital Note-Taking

PenTech 3.0 technology with PW510 battery-free magnetic pen

Paper-like writing surface

Smart handwriting tools for efficient note-taking

Quick cloud backup and note sharing

To-do and task management features

Document scanning capabilities

Instant Sketching and Entertainment

4,500mAh battery for long-lasting use

128GB storage

Android 15 OS

Built-in drawing app

A5-like size and lightweight 348g design

Supports audio-visual entertainment

Huion Note E is an ideal productivity tool for a wide range of users, including business professionals, project managers, lecturers, students, and fashion designers.

"We designed Huion Note E to enhance everyday work efficiency for our users," said Simon, R&D Manager at Huion. He added, "It offers a new way for creatives to take notes, capture inspiration, and go paperless."

About Huion

With over 15 years of experience in the digital drawing industry, Huion has been providing high-performance and accessible creative tools for digital artists and creatives worldwide.

Huion Note E is now available for pre-sale on Huion's official website. Visit the product page at store.huion.com for the latest information and updates.

SOURCE Huion