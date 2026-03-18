Ingenico and Visa Collaborate to Accelerate Unified Commerce Solutions Across Industries

SURESNES, France, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance and services, has collaborated with Visa, a global leader in payments, to enhance and expand value with current and future clients. The solution combines Ingenico's Android-based AXIUM smart POS terminals with the Visa Acceptance Platform, including gateway and risk management services.

Ingenico AXIUM Visa

By using Visa's extensive experience in e-commerce, this collaboration can grow Ingenico's innovative payment options, seamless online transactions, and ability to deliver scalable omnichannel solutions designed to meet clients' diverse needs. It will incorporate the in-store expertise of Ingenico's AXIUM Android platform, which offers robust functionality and user-friendly interfaces.

The main component of the collaboration is a platform that provides technical pre-certification with the Visa Acceptance Platform that will significantly reduce the time to market while still meeting multiple industry and payment requirements. It will cover use cases in enterprise retail, small/medium business, and restaurant, as well as enablement of third parties-ISVs.

Through this collaboration, Ingenico and Visa will continue to revolutionize payment solutions. The alliance will simplify the process of securely authorizing in-store payments and help merchants and partners scale their businesses faster by reducing the complexity and cost of certifications and platform development.

About Ingenico

Ingenico is a global leader in payment acceptance and services, helping customers and partners do more with commerce. With over 3,000 employees across 32 countries and more than four decades in business, Ingenico has been at the forefront of the evolving commerce landscape. Tens of millions of Ingenico devices are deployed in over 120 countries and powered by more than 2,500 applications, supporting millions of consumers every day. Through advanced integrated solutions and a broad partner network, Ingenico simplifies payments and delivers value-added services that help businesses grow and move commerce forward.

SOURCE Ingenico