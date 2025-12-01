Introducing Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz): The Industry's First 27-inch 4K Pen Display with a 144Hz Refresh Rate

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, the industry-leading manufacturer of digital tablets, is excited to announce the Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz) pen display. This new edition builds on the iconic Kamvas Gen 3 features we've come to know, including PenTech 4.0 (with 16,384 levels of pressure sensitivity) and high color accuracy, while also enhancing the refresh rate to 144Hz, updating the glass to the latest anti-fingerprint Canvas Glass 3.0 technology, and expanding the color gamut.

A high refresh rate plays a crucial role in creative fields. It makes the experience of digital drawing feel as close to drawing on real paper as possible, allowing creators to immerse themselves fully in the creative process. With the 144Hz refresh rate, creators can enjoy ultra-smooth visuals, seamless pen input, and real-time responsiveness. These are especially important for fast-paced animation or high-detail work.

For example, when working on frame-by-frame animation, animators need to repeatedly preview sequences. The 144Hz screen delivers incredibly smooth and clear visuals, making it easier to spot any unnatural motion, stuttering, or jitter, and enabling precise adjustments.

Paired with 4K resolution, the Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz) ensures every detail of your artwork is rendered in stunning clarity. Multi-touch functionality makes interaction more intuitive and enjoyable, enhancing your work efficiency. The included PW600 and PW600S pens, powered by PenTech 4.0, provide even lines and precise cursor tracking, and feel like a real pen or brush.

Additionally, the Kamvas Pro 27 (144Hz) boasts an expansive color gamut, covering 99% sRGB, 98% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and the newly added Display P3 color space (98%). Whether you're working on illustrations, motion graphics, commercials, or 3D projects, it delivers vibrant and cinematic-quality visuals with rich hues and contrast.

As the industry's first 27-inch 4K pen display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Kamvas Pro 27(144Hz) is a highly competitive product in the market. For more product information, visit www.huion.com.

About Huion

Huion is dedicated to developing innovative digital ink solutions and cutting-edge creative tools, including pen tablets, pen displays, and pen computers, for all forms of digital art.

