Kavalan Named 'Whisky of the Year' For Second Year Running at IWC 2026

Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Leads Kavalan to Its 11th World's Best Title over the past eleven years

TAIPEI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has now claimed back-to-back 'Whisky of the Year' titles at the prestigious International Whisky Competition (IWC), with its Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky taking the top honour with 96.97 points. Last year, Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry also claimed the global top title. The distillery secured eight places in the competition's Top 15 Whiskies of 2026, while Head of Research and Development Zerose Yang was named Master Distiller of the Year, recognising the consistency and excellence of the Kavalan team.

Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask wins Whisky of the Year at IWC 2026 Zerose Yang, Kavalan Head of R&D is named Master Distiller of the Year

Crafted from lightly peated malt and matured in Oloroso Sherry casks, Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask is part of Kavalan's Peatist Series, exploring the harmony between delicate peat smoke and the distillery's signature subtropical maturation character.

Master tasting notes for the winning whisky were provided by Octavio Bernal, Master of Scotch at the Council of Whiskey Masters:

"The nose opens with oily leather, an earthy tea blend and a hint of anise, followed by grilled mango, light ash and a touch of white pepper. On the palate, chocolate-covered raisins, chewy figs and a delicate smoky barbecue tang come forward. The finish lingers with dark leather, juicy cassis and lightly roasted cocoa nibs."

"At Kavalan, the consistent pursuit of breakthrough and innovation have been at the heart of everything we do," said Mr YT Lee, Chairman of King Car Group. "Every award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team. We are honoured that our commitment continues to be recognised by the world's most respected whisky competitions, inspiring us to keep exploring new possibilities for Taiwanese single malt."

"Kavalan has accomplished a rare feat by winning Whisky of the Year two years in a row at one of the industry's most demanding blind tasting competitions," said Max A. Solano, Director of the International Whisky Competition. "The Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask distinguished itself with exceptional depth, balance and complexity."

Judged through one of the industry's most rigorous double-blind tasting processes, IWC evaluates every entry impartially. Kavalan earned eight positions in the competition's Top 15 Whiskies of 2026. Its back-to-back Whisky of the Year wins follow its 2025 triumph, when Solist Fino Sherry scored an impressive 97.04 points.

With this latest achievement, Kavalan has won 11 world's best titles over the past 11 years, alongside eight Distiller/Distillery of the Year honours and more than 1,000 international gold medals.

Kavalan awards at IWC 2026 :

Whisky of the Year:

Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Master Distiller of the Year:

Zerose Yang - Head of R&D

Availability: Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask is available now in Taiwan and selected international markets, including France, Canada, Germany, the Czech Republic, China and Hong Kong, with additional markets to follow.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

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Wendy Wang

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SOURCE Kavalan Whisky