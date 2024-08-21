LambdaTest introduces KaneAI: The first end-to-end AI test agent, pioneering a new era in quality engineering

KaneAI will expand access to testing beyond engineers and developers. It is the software testing industry's first GenAI-powered test studio, designed to transform how teams create, manage, and execute tests

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform has launched KaneAI, the world's first end-to-end software AI Test Agent. It's a unique approach to author, debug, and evolve end-to-end tests using natural language that will revolutionize the way teams create, manage, and execute automated tests.

Automation testing has long been a critical part of software development, but it often comes with significant challenges. Test automation frequently lags behind development sprints, with brittle tests requiring constant maintenance. Even low-code/no-code solutions have a learning curve, and often start to break down at scale, making it difficult for test automation setup to keep pace with evolving testing needs.

KaneAI by LambdaTest is a first-of-its-kind AI Test Assistant with industry-first AI features like test authoring, management and debugging capabilities built from the ground up for high-speed Quality Engineering teams. KaneAI enables users to create and evolve complex test cases using natural language, significantly reducing the time and expertise required to get started with test automation. Since the tests are using Natural Language, it also provides an opportunity for different personnel to participate in the test-case creation process.

Combined with built in features like intelligent test planning, AI-Powered test healing, and advanced conditional assertions, KaneAI supports complex workflows and ensures comprehensive test coverage.

Unlike traditional low-code/no-code solutions that hit scalability limits, KaneAI provides two-way test editing features, that enable users to either author in code or in Natural Language. In addition, it allows multi-language code export across all major frameworks along with unique Instruction-to-Code and Code-to-Instruction translation features. This enables effortless maintenance of tests for scale and ensures that even the most intricate testing needs are met.

KaneAI also revolutionizes the debugging process with its AI-powered test observability and real-time RCA (Root Cause Analysis) capabilities. This helps large-scale distributed engineering teams minimize application downtime and accelerate release cycles, without compromising on the product quality.

Further KaneAI integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, supporting popular tools such as Jira, Slack, GitHub Actions, and Microsoft Teams, making it an invaluable addition to any testing toolkit.

"Over the past 6 years, we have listened to feedback from the users on how to solve their testing challenges. KaneAI is the result of our team's innovative approach to address that. The engineering and product team has spent over a year to build this revolutionising product and pushed the boundaries of what is possible in quality engineering. They ensured that every aspect of KaneAI could meet the real-world challenges that testing teams face daily. This journey was about developing an AI-powered test agent and reimagining what test automation could be," said Asad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO at LambdaTest.

"KaneAI exemplifies LambdaTest's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing quality engineering. Having led technology firms for two decades, I have seen software development teams struggling to keep up with the fast pace of change and remain agile as they deliver top-tier products. KaneAI is a game changer and addresses large-scale challenges for quality engineering teams. Through this product, LambdaTest disrupts the legacy testing ecosystem. NLP based test authoring fundamentally breaks through the traditional testing workflows and empowers product managers, developers and testers to seamlessly integrate continuous testing into the DevOps workflows," Sandeep Johri, CEO of Checkmarx stated.

With the introduction of KaneAI, LambdaTest has established itself as a comprehensive solution for all end-to-end software quality engineering needs. From test planning, authoring, execution, analysis and reporting, LambdaTest now covers all functions along with its core capabilities of providing cloud environments for test execution on real devices and browsers. Additionally, AI-powered test intelligence provides valuable insights, ensuring a robust and integrated approach to quality assurance.

KaneAI's private beta will be available starting August 21, 2024. Quality engineering teams interested in staying ahead of the curve can sign up for early access at KaneAI.

To learn more about KaneAI and its unique offerings, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/kane-ai.

