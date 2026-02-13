Lei Zhang Becomes First Private-Sector Leader to Receive Energy Institute President's Award

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lei Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Envision, has been named the recipient of the Energy Institute's 2026 President's Award. In bestowing Zhang with its highest honour, the Institute highlighted Envision's role in shaping the global energy transition to drive economic growth and long-term prosperity while accelerating decarbonisation.

In recognising Zhang, the Energy Institute pointed to his standing as a thought leader who has consistently framed the energy transition as a systems challenge — and an economic opportunity — rather than a constraint. His work was cited for advancing industry standards, supporting skills and education, and promoting long-term thinking about how energy systems can better serve societies and economies.

The award also marks a notable moment for the private sector. Zhang is the first entrepreneur and business leader to receive the President's Award, following previous recipients largely drawn from government, diplomacy and international organisations.

Energy Institute President Andy Brown commented:

"The President's Award is the Energy Institute's highest honour, presented to individuals whose achievements have had a transformative impact on global energy. Lei's vision and leadership have made him one of the foremost global energy leaders. Through Envision, he is shaping the AI energy system providing a foundation that is infinite, intelligent and affordable for all."

The Institute said the award reflects a growing recognition that achieving net zero will depend not only on policy, but on businesses capable of building and operating the infrastructure and digital systems that make the transition investable and durable despite the challenges that exist.

Upon accepting the award, Zhang said the world is at a pivotal moment, as technology has driven renewable energy costs down to the point where it can be both affordable and abundant. While skepticism remains, he drew a historical parallel to the 13th century, when paper was dismissed as an inferior alternative to parchment—until its affordability broke the monopoly on knowledge and opened access to the masses.

Zhang expressed optimism for humanity's future, stating "The age of fossil fuels will pass. What rises next is not just new energy system – but a new horizon for humanity. When energy becomes abundant and accessible, like paper once was for knowledge, it will unlock intelligence, it will restore dignity, it will reshape cooperation. That is how we will create a new prosperity for civilization."

Zhang is an influential voice in the international energy and climate spheres. He co-founded the Global School of Sustainability with the London School of Economics and was named among TIME's "100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025.

Professor Nicholas Stern, Chair of the Global School of Sustainability said:

"Sustainable development is the only route to strong and secure growth. Sustainability is the new prosperity. Lei's commitment to harnessing technology for humanity's shared energy challenges, together with his extraordinary creativity and drive, provide a powerful example of the kind of leadership we need as we accelerate the pace of change across the world."

Founded in 2007, Envision has built its strategy around the idea that clean energy is not only an environmental imperative, but a foundation for new economic opportunity. It recently announced the global launch of Dubhe, a groundbreaking energy foundation model that will enable energy systems to scale in step with AI, shaping the AI energy system.

The Energy Institute (EI) is the chartered professional membership body for people working across the world of energy. Their purpose is to create a better energy future by accelerating a just global transition to net zero. International Energy Week, organised by the EI, brings together policymakers, industry leader and experts in London annually.

Below is the full text of the speech:

Creating a New Prosperity for Civilization

I am deeply honored to receive this award. It is not only a recognition of my team and myself, but also an affirmation of our shared vision — the vision of creating a new prosperity for civilization.

We are at a pivotal moment in the development of civilization. Artificial intelligence is taking humanity into a new era of energy demand. Over the next 50 years, global power demand may increase ten times. Just as no one could predict a hundred times rise of energy before the invention of the steam engine.

At the same time, the climate crisis intensifies. With finite fossil fuel reserves, we must confront a fundamental question:

How can we sustain the long-term prosperity of civilization?

This urgency is driving us to build a new energy foundation— a system with three key pillars : Infinite, Intelligent, and Inexpensive.

Encouragingly, this vision is becoming reality. Once expensive renewable energy, has now surpassed fossil fuels in cost competition. Through large-scale innovation, China has helped drive down the global costs of wind, solar, and energy storage by around 90%, making renewables affordable energy.

Yet alongside progress come doubts. Some mistake "abundance" for "overcapacity." Others view "affordability" with suspicion.

This reminds me of a misunderstanding from a thousand years ago. In the 13th century, when papermaking technology from China reached Europe, paper was dismissed as a "cheap and fragile" substitute for parchment. Emperor Frederick II even declared documents written on paper invalid. To the elites of the time, inexpensive paper lacked the dignity of costly parchment.

And yet, it was precisely this accessibility — this very "cheapness" — that broke the monopoly of knowledge. It allowed ordinary people to access the knowledge and ultimately helped ignite the Renaissance.

History teaches us that civilization advances through abundance and accessibility. Today, this abundance is laying the foundation for a new energy system.

It will unleash the full potential of AI, expanding the upper limits of civilization. A tenfold increase in power demand is not a burden — it is the nourishment for computational evolution. Without abundant and intelligent energy, the flower of AI cannot fully bloom.

It will also uphold the dignity of humanity and protect the foundation of civilization. In Africa, off-grid systems are lighting remote villages for the first time. In Pakistan, solar panels have become one of the most treasured wedding gifts. In the Middle East, affordable electricity enables desalination that turns desert into farmland. In Southeast Asia remote mountain, wind-powered base stations connect children to global knowledge.

Humanity will move from competing over limited resources to jointly developing the infinite flows of nature — building a new civilization rooted in cooperation.

The age of fossil fuels will pass. What rises next is not just a new energy system —but a new horizon for humanity. When energy becomes abundant and accessible — like paper once was for knowledge

It will unlock intelligence.

It will restore dignity.

It will reshape cooperation.

That is how we will create a new prosperity for civilization.

