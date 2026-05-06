Nobu Hospitality to Launch Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Across 185 Acres in Rutland, England

Bringing a new expression of the Nobu lifestyle to England's historic county, rooted in nature, wellness and escape

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality is pleased to announce plans for a distinctive new destination in partnership with Woolfox, marking the arrival of a Nobu hotel, restaurant, and a collection of branded residences set within 185 acres of England's most picturesque countryside.

Set in the heart of Rutland, near the Georgian town of Stamford, the project represents the first-of-its-kind concept for the Nobu Hospitality portfolio -a countryside escape shaped by nature, space and a slower pace of living. Bringing together Nobu's signature blend of luxury hospitality, world-class dining and refined living, the development will offer members, guests and residents the opportunity to disconnect from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with the landscape, seasons and the restorative power of the outdoors, while signalling a thoughtful evolution of the brand into refined countryside retreats.

The Nobu Woolfox development will feature lake view rooms and suites, a signature Nobu restaurant and bar, curated food and beverage spaces, spa, alongside a collection of branded residences, creating a new luxury lifestyle destination in the English countryside. Plans also include extensive wellness and leisure amenities, with a dedicated spa, swimming pool and gym, as well as landscaped grounds designed to make the most of Woolfox's setting. Nobu Woolfox will be positioned as a destination and members club, offering a distinctive countryside setting with convenient accessibility.

Rutland has become an increasingly sought-after destination, known for its unspoilt landscapes, historic English villages and market towns, with outdoor pursuits centred around Rutland Water, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in Europe. With direct access to scenic walking and cycling trails, along with sailing, water sports and fly fishing, the area offers a rich connection to the outdoors, while nearby Stamford and Burghley House further enhance its appeal as a year-round destination. Centrally located, Woolfox is within approximately one to two hours of major cities including London, Cambridge, Birmingham and Manchester, offering both a sense of countryside escape and convenient access to key commercial and cultural centres.

"This is a truly special location in the heart of England, surrounded by rolling historic landscapes and quintessential English countryside," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "For the first time within our portfolio, we have the opportunity at Nobu Woolfox to create a special countryside retreat experience - one that offers all the hallmarks of Nobu, but in a setting defined by nature, tranquillity, and a sense of escape. We look forward to working closely with Woolfox to envision and curate a truly distinctive English countryside retreat."

Chris Riddle, Co-Founder of Woolfox, comments: "We're excited to be partnering with Nobu to bring its first rural destination to a truly special part of the English countryside. From the very beginning, our dream for Woolfox has been to create a place where people can slow down, reconnect, and spend meaningful time together away from the pace of everyday life. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. Nobu is celebrated around the world not only for its exceptional cuisine, but for the care, warmth, and attention it brings to every guest experience.

Together, we share a vision of creating something genuinely special, a place where the magic of Nobu can be experienced in a peaceful rural setting, offering something rare, memorable, and deeply personal for everyone who visits."

The project reflects continued demand for experience-led destinations that combine hospitality, wellness, dining and living in unique settings. With this new development, Nobu Hospitality and Woolfox aim to introduce a new expression of the Nobu Lifestyle – one defined not by the energy of a city, but by the quiet luxury of the countryside.

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality