Novel Technology Transforms Baldness Treatment Using Beard and Body Hair

News provided by

Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing puzzle of having lots of body hair but little on the scalp has confounded many dealing with hair loss. A breakthrough emerges with Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic reports a pioneering study published in the esteemed Dermatologic Surgery journal titled 'Beard and Body Hair Transplantation by Follicular Unit Excision Using a Skin-Responsive Device.' This publication introduces the revolutionary UGraft Zeus®, a novel skin-responsive device empowering doctors to seamlessly relocate beard and body hair to bald areas on the scalp through a procedure known as body hair transplantation (BHT).

Continue Reading
The severely bald patient achieved complete hair restoration utilizing body hair extracted by the UGraft Zeus.
The severely bald patient achieved complete hair restoration utilizing body hair extracted by the UGraft Zeus.

This comprehensive study, conducted across the US, Colombia, Mexico, and India, delves into the UGraft Zeus's innovative skin-responsive approach, addressing complexities encountered by previous hair restoration techniques. Notably, the UGraft Zeus® distinguishes itself with proprietary design features, including a unique self-navigating capability adept at navigating diverse skin textures, thicknesses, and varying levels of hair curliness during FUE. This capability minimizes graft damage and fosters improved wound healing in all Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) scenarios, including in BHT.

Across 82 patients with an average age of 48.9 years, the study consistently achieved graft attrition rates below 7% in BHT procedures, marking a significant advancement over prior technologies that reported damage rates as high as 20% (beard) and 30% (body). Impressively, all patients were satisfied with the procedure, with over 79% reporting high satisfaction six months post-procedure. Furthermore, surgeons, previously hesitant to perform BHT using traditional methods, enthusiastically embrace the simplicity and success of the UGraft Zeus®, displaying increased willingness to conduct beard and body FUE procedures.

The importance of BHT emerges as a promising avenue in hair restoration, offering remedies for severe baldness and rectifying issues from unsuccessful previous transplants. Specialized transplants like eyebrows, beards, and eyelashes achieve more natural aesthetic results by utilizing matched body hair characteristics compared to thick but unmatched scalp hair.

Lead author Dr. Sanusi Umar from the Division of Dermatology at Harbor-UCLA, Torrance, and Dr U Hair and Skin Clinic, Manhattan Beach, California, highlights, "The introduction of skin-responsive techniques with the UGraft Zeus® addresses challenges in non-scalp hair transplantation, marking a significant leap in restoring lost hair, irrespective of its severity.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sara Harutyunyan
Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309175/BHT_cover.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170144/Dr_U_Hair_and_Skin_Clinic_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Nová technológia prináša prevrat do liečby plešatosti pomocou ochlpenia z brady a iných častí tela

Nová technológia prináša prevrat do liečby plešatosti pomocou ochlpenia z brady a iných častí tela

Večná záhada, prečo môže mať človek množstvo ochlpenia na tele, a pritom málo na hlave, mätie mnohých, ktorí sa zaoberajú vypadávaním vlasov. Prevrat ...
Una novedosa tecnología transforma el tratamiento de la calvicie con vello corporal y de la barba

Una novedosa tecnología transforma el tratamiento de la calvicie con vello corporal y de la barba

Tener mucho vello corporal pero poco en el cuero cabelludo es un rompecabezas que desconcierta a muchas personas que se enfrentan a la caída del...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.