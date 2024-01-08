Novel Technology Transforms Baldness Treatment Using Beard and Body Hair

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing puzzle of having lots of body hair but little on the scalp has confounded many dealing with hair loss. A breakthrough emerges with Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic reports a pioneering study published in the esteemed Dermatologic Surgery journal titled ' Beard and Body Hair Transplantation by Follicular Unit Excision Using a Skin-Responsive Device .' This publication introduces the revolutionary UGraft Zeus®, a novel skin-responsive device empowering doctors to seamlessly relocate beard and body hair to bald areas on the scalp through a procedure known as body hair transplantation (BHT).

The severely bald patient achieved complete hair restoration utilizing body hair extracted by the UGraft Zeus.

This comprehensive study, conducted across the US, Colombia, Mexico, and India, delves into the UGraft Zeus's innovative skin-responsive approach, addressing complexities encountered by previous hair restoration techniques. Notably, the UGraft Zeus® distinguishes itself with proprietary design features, including a unique self-navigating capability adept at navigating diverse skin textures, thicknesses, and varying levels of hair curliness during FUE. This capability minimizes graft damage and fosters improved wound healing in all Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) scenarios, including in BHT.

Across 82 patients with an average age of 48.9 years, the study consistently achieved graft attrition rates below 7% in BHT procedures, marking a significant advancement over prior technologies that reported damage rates as high as 20% (beard) and 30% (body). Impressively, all patients were satisfied with the procedure, with over 79% reporting high satisfaction six months post-procedure. Furthermore, surgeons, previously hesitant to perform BHT using traditional methods, enthusiastically embrace the simplicity and success of the UGraft Zeus®, displaying increased willingness to conduct beard and body FUE procedures.

The importance of BHT emerges as a promising avenue in hair restoration, offering remedies for severe baldness and rectifying issues from unsuccessful previous transplants. Specialized transplants like eyebrows, beards, and eyelashes achieve more natural aesthetic results by utilizing matched body hair characteristics compared to thick but unmatched scalp hair.

Lead author Dr. Sanusi Umar from the Division of Dermatology at Harbor-UCLA, Torrance, and Dr U Hair and Skin Clinic, Manhattan Beach, California, highlights, "The introduction of skin-responsive techniques with the UGraft Zeus® addresses challenges in non-scalp hair transplantation, marking a significant leap in restoring lost hair, irrespective of its severity.

