PAPmusic announces new song 'BREAKING PAPnews,' further expanding the brand's universe through fashion, music, and surreal pop

Created by artist and director LeiKiè, PAPmusic continues its international evolution through animation, pop culture and visual storytelling

MILAN, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, artist and director LeiKiè launches "BREAKING PAPnews," the new dance-pop single expanding the cross-media PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion universe.

Watch the official "BREAKING PAPnews" music video and enter the expanding PAPworld

LeiKiè, the creator of PAPmusic, announces Breaking PAPnews.

Originally conceived as an unconventional animated film blending fashion, music, design, pop culture, and Italian artistic heritage, PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion has gradually evolved into an independent Italian entertainment project with a distinctive visual identity and narrative style.

Set between Milan, Rome, Venice, and Pompeii, the feature has built a colorful and surreal visual universe combining romantic comedy, music, fashion culture, and pop humor into a highly recognizable formula.

After receiving more than 50 international recognitions including awards and official selections, a long-running PAPtour across Italian cinemas, and the growth of an increasingly active community, PAPmusic now continues its evolution by officially opening the doors to the "PAPworld," a creative ecosystem where cinema, music, animation, lifestyle, fashion, and pop culture merge together.

And this is exactly where "BREAKING PAPnews" enters the scene. 'BREAKING PAPnews' is not just a song. It's the first signal coming from a much bigger universe that is still waiting to be discovered."

— LeiKiè

LeiKiè's new track is not presented as a simple song, but as the first signal of a broader cross-media universe.

Built on a high-energy electronic dance-pop aesthetic, the single mixes television language, social media culture and cartoon-inspired imagery into a deliberately ironic, hypnotic and instantly recognizable sonic and visual experience.

Throughout the video, LeiKiè continuously transforms through different pop identities and recurring looks that have progressively become part of the PAPworld imagery.

Most importantly, "BREAKING PAPnews" finally reveals the mystery that has intrigued the Italian audience for months.

The mysterious "PAPnews" announced on social media was not actually referring to the release of PAPmusic 2, as many fans had imagined, but to something called PAPgame.

It is this mysterious new project, PAPgame, that continues to build curiosity around the expanding PAPworld experience. While some of its imagery may evoke elements of a social or card-based game, the exact nature of the project intentionally remains undisclosed for now.

About LeiKiè

Creator LeiKiè — a transformative artist, director and singer-songwriter who has made transmedia creativity and pop identity her distinctive signature — continues to build an autonomous and recognizable narrative universe where music, animation, fashion and surreal pop aesthetics constantly interact with one another.

About PAPmusic

PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion is an independent Italian cross-media entertainment project created by artist and director LeiKiè and produced by Not Just Music S.r.l., blending animation, music, fashion, pop culture and visual storytelling into a colorful and surreal universe known as the PAPworld.

A new phase of the PAPworld has officially begun.

More PAPnews coming soon.

Follow the expanding PAPworld:

Instagram PAPmusicOfficial

TikTok PAPmusicOfficial

YouTube PAPmusicOfficial

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989840/LeiKie.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989839/PAPmusic_logo.jpg

SOURCE Not Just Music S.r.l.