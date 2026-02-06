APIA, Samoa, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the launch of Phemex TradFi, a new futures trading offering that allows users to access traditional financial assets, including stocks and precious metals, on a 24/7 basis. Futures linked to commodities, foreign exchange, and global indices will be introduced in subsequent phases.

Phemex Introduces 24/7 TradFi Futures Trading with 0-Fee Carnival, Creating an All-in-One Trading Hub

The launch marks Phemex's entry into multi-market derivatives, enabling traders to manage exposure to both crypto and traditional assets within a single, USDT-settled futures framework. To support early adoption, Phemex is introducing a 0-Fee TradFi Futures Carnival, offering three months of zero trading fees, starting from February 6, on stock futures alongside a $100,000 incentive pool aimed at structured and risk-aware participation, and a first-trade protection mechanism that reimburses eligible users with trading bonus if their initial TradFi futures trade results in a loss.

Unlike spot markets that are constrained by exchange hours, TradFi futures continue price discovery outside standard trading sessions. By bringing this derivative structure into a crypto-native environment, Phemex allows users to respond to global macro events as they unfold, whether during nights, weekends, or market closures—without switching platforms or settlement systems.

Phemex TradFi is designed for traders seeking simplicity and continuity across markets. Users can trade crypto and traditional futures side by side, benefit from transparent maker-taker pricing rather than spread-based execution, and apply strategy-driven tools to manage risk more systematically. Copy trading support for TradFi futures is also planned, extending Phemex's strategy trading ecosystem into traditional markets.

"As markets become more connected and operate beyond fixed sessions, platforms need to evolve with them" commented Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "Our goal with Phemex TradFi is not to replicate traditional markets, but to rethink how they are accessed — bringing continuous availability, unified settlement, and risk-aware tools into a single trading environment that reflects how traders actually operate today."

The introduction of TradFi futures signals Phemex's evolution from a crypto-native exchange into a broader derivatives platform built for always-on global markets. As additional asset classes roll out, Phemex aims to offer traders a more integrated, resilient, and forward-looking way to navigate both digital and traditional finance.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

https://phemex.com/

