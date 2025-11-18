QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026

Nov 18, 2025

A Swedish University crowned World's Best, Asia ascends and UK Shines as US drops 

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, have released the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.

Lund University in Sweden has taken the top spot for the first time. University of Toronto drops to second place, followed by UCL up to third. 

This year, 2000+ universities are featured across 106 higher education systems.
The US is most represented (240 universities), followed by China (163), the UK (109), India (103) and France (76).

Top-10

2026

2025



1

=3 

Lund University 

Sweden 

2

1

University of Toronto 

Canada 

3

=5 

UCL 

UK

4

=7 

The University of Edinburgh 

UK

5

=5 

University of British Columbia 

Canada 

6

=39 

LSE 

UK

=7 

=7 

Imperial College London 

UK

=7 

=12 

UNSW Sydney 

Australia 

9

=15 

McGill University 

Canada 

10

=9 

The University of Manchester 

UK






Ben Sowter, QS Senior VP, said, "The publication of the QS Sustainability Rankings arrives at a pivotal moment. With only 17% of the 169 global Sustainable Development Goals on track for delivery in 2030, the need for accelerated action on environmental and social challenges has never been clearer."

Overview

  • University of California, Berkeley (11th ), remains top in the US. NYU joins the top-20.

  • The UK has the most institutions in the top 10, top 50, and top 200.

  • Canada has the world's highest concentration of top-10 universities (7%)

  • UNSW Sydney re-enters the top-10 (7th). Four Australian universities are in the top-20.

  • Université Paris-Saclay  (45th) is the only French university among the top-50.

  • Germany boasts 65 ranked universities, led by Universität Hamburg (46th)

  • Delft University of Technology (35th) is the Dutch leader

  • 58 Spanish universities are featured in this edition, led by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (83rd)

  • Seoul National University (37th) becomes Asia's top-performer, overtaking The University of Tokyo (48th).

  • China adds more institutions than any other system - 49 new entries—nearly double its closest competitor, India (+26). Fudan University is the highest ranked (140th).

  • IIT Delhi remains India's best performing institution (205th).

  • National University of Singapore (69th) and Nanyang Technological University (99th) are tied in first for Environmental Research

  • Universidade de São Paulo is the only Latin American university in the top-200 (90th).

  • South Africa boasts all four of Africa's top-ranked universities. University of Cape Town leads (59th)

  • American University of Beirut retains highest rank in the Arab Region (176th)

The complete rankings are available here. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714473/5628981/QSWUR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

