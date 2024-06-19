Rolls-Royce Power Systems and CATL announce strategic cooperation for the TENER product line

MUNICH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolls-Royce Power Systems (RRPS) and CATL are excited to announce a strategic cooperation that will bring the TENER product line to the EU and UK markets. The groundbreaking product is designed with safety in mind and, improvement of service life, efficiency, and availability. Depending on the product line and the customer use case, up to 5 years of no degradation can be expected from the new TENER product. RRPS has started to offer TENER products as part of their mtu EnergyPack QG solution. Together, the two companies have built a close relationship on the integration of the TENER products into fully fledged EPC-turnkey projects with all-inclusive service maintenance.

Grid-scale energy storage systems enable the integration of variable renewable energy sources into the grid whilst enhancing grid stability and reliability. The fully integrated solution will allow the Customer to perform the latest available grid and trading services in the rapidly modernizing grids of the UK and EU. The solution will help to accelerate the energy transition and builds a more sustainable energy infrastructure.

Late last year, RRPS and CATL have signed a long-term supply agreement, which covers more than 10 GWh business cooperation. The deal strengthens the business corporation between both companies and helps to facilitate growth in the EU and UK markets. Both companies' dedication to technology, quality, safety, and on-time delivery leads to more investment security for the customer. The partnership extends into the innovation of intelligent products such as RRPS´s smart mtu EnergetIQ automation solution and its digital platform mtu Go! with CATL´s intelligent diagnostics platform and BMS. The partnerships strengthen the ability of both companies to deliver large-scale and complex projects. Both companies have successfully delivered various projects in the EU with the EnerOne product line and have multiple projects contracted in the EU for the EnerC+ product line.

