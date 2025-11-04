Sinopec and LG Chem Sign Agreement to Jointly Develop Sodium-ion Battery Materials

SINOPEC

Nov 04, 2025, 02:41 ET

Collaboration to Accelerate Commercialization of Next-Generation Battery Technologies and Enhance Global Competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") and LG Chem today announced the signing of a joint development agreement on key materials for sodium-ion batteries. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development of cathode and anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, targeting applications in energy storage systems and low-speed electric vehicles across China and global markets. The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of sodium-ion battery technologies, establish new business models, and extend cooperation into broader new energy and high-value materials sectors in the future.

Sodium-ion batteries offer significant advantages over lithium-ion batteries in terms of resource accessibility and cost efficiency, while delivering enhanced safety and faster charging performance. They also maintain better capacity retention under low-temperature conditions, outperforming lithium iron phosphate batteries and demonstrating strong commercial potential. According to industry research, China's sodium-ion battery market is expected to grow from 10 GWh in 2025 to 292 GWh by 2034, representing an average annual growth rate of approximately 45%. By 2030, China is projected to account for over 90% of global sodium-ion battery production.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Hou Qijun, Chairman of Sinopec; Mr. Wan Tao, Vice President of Sinopec; and Mr. Shin Hak-Cheol, CEO of LG Chem. The agreement was signed by Mr. Bian Fengming, General Manager of Sinopec's Science and Technology Department, and Mr. Lee Jong-Kyu, CTO of LG Chem, on behalf of both parties.

"Sinopec is dedicated to building a world-leading clean energy and chemical company and becoming a major supplier of clean energy and advanced chemical materials," remarked Hou Qijun, Chairman of Sinopec. "This strategic cooperation with LG Chem on sodium-ion battery materials will further strengthen both parties' technological capabilities and market competitiveness, while contributing to the global energy transition and sustainable development."

"As a global leader in battery materials, LG Chem has consistently provided differentiated solutions to customers in the electric mobility market," said Shin Hak-Cheol, CEO of LG Chem. "Through this partnership with Sinopec, we will jointly advance the development of next-generation battery materials and continue to reinforce our business portfolio in alignment with our customers' future strategies."

For more information, please visit http://www.sinopec.com/listco/en/.

Sinopec und BASF erkennen gemeinsam die Methoden zur Berechnung des CO2-Fußabdrucks von Produkten an und setzen damit neue Maßstäbe für die Standardisierung in der Branche

Die China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, „Sinopec") und BASF haben auf der China International Petroleum and Chemical Conference (CPCIC ...
Sinopec et BASF reconnaissent mutuellement les méthodes de comptabilisation de l'empreinte carbone des produits et établit une nouvelle référence pour la normalisation du secteur

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG : 0386, « Sinopec ») et BASF ont déclaré conjointement l'alignement sur les exigences fondamentales des...
