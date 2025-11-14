Books as Bridges: Deepening China-Egypt Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning Between Civilizations

CAIRO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has delivered 1,000 carefully selected books to Cairo University as part of the "Silk Road Book House - China Bookshelf" initiative. The collection, jointly curated by Sinopec and Cairo University, spans Chinese traditional culture, finance, economics, management, digital marketing, and Chinese language teaching. This delivery follows Sinopec's 2023 handover of books to the Egyptian Chinese University, further advancing cultural exchange through literature.

Sinopec Provides 1,000 Books to Cairo University with the Launch of Silk Road Book House - China Bookshelf.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mr. Lu Chunsheng, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Egypt; Mr. Yu Yongsheng, Managing Director of Sinopec Group Branding Department; Prof. Dr. Naglaa Raafat, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Cairo University; and more than 260 faculty and students of Cairo University.

Lu Chunsheng emphasized that books record, disseminate, and enrich culture, while culture defines, sustains, and propels the development of civilization. "Without cultural encounters and mutual understanding, there can be no mutual learning among civilizations. The sharing of books provides a vital channel for cultural exchange, laying a solid foundation for civilizational dialogue," he said.

This event represents a concrete step in promoting China-Egypt civilizational exchange, strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, and contributing to a shared future for mankind.

Yu Yongsheng stated that, as a leading global energy and chemical company, Sinopec actively fulfills its social responsibilities by engaging deeply in international cooperation across education, culture, and community development to support social progress and improve quality of life in host countries. Since 2019, Sinopec has rolled out the "Silk Road Book House - China Bookshelf" project in eight countries, providing over 12,000 Chinese and foreign-language books in total. "We look forward to using this event as an opportunity to further expand university-enterprise collaboration with Cairo University," he added.

Prof. Naglaa Raafat described the initiative as a wise and significant partnership. "Sinopec has not only provided books but also created a platform for cultural exchange for the Faculty of Arts," she said. Noting the long-standing cooperation and friendship between the faculty and Chinese partners, which has included numerous China-related projects, she expressed hope that this event will serve as a starting point for broader collaboration in additional fields, underscoring the inseparable links between economic, educational, and cultural exchange.

SOURCE SINOPEC