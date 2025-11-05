Sinopec Signs Deals Worth US$40.9 Billion at CIIE 2025.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") hosted a themed forum and a signing ceremony on November 4 at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE 2025). The Company signed purchasing contracts with 34 partners from 17 countries and regions, which totaled US$40.9 billion, including 24 products from 10 major categories, including crude oil, chemicals, equipment, materials, consumer goods and more. Since the first CIIE in 2018, Sinopec has signed orders exceeding a total of US$325 billion in eight sessions.

Centered on the theme Technology Driven, AI Empowered: The Future of Energy, the forum focused on digital intelligence, technological innovation, new materials R&D, supply chain resilience enhancement, and exploring deeper international energy cooperation.

Zhao Dong, vice chairman and president of Sinopec, delivered a speech at the forum, which was moderated by Li Yonglin, director and senior vice president of Sinopec. Niu Shuanwen, director and senior vice president of Sinopec, attended the event and signed agreements with international partners.

"Sinopec is firmly committed to its primary mission of promoting high‑quality development. While continuing to consolidate the industrial foundation leveraging technological strength, the group also adheres to the principle of 'digital intelligence empowerment' to activate new engines of value creation, striving to advance the energy and chemical industry toward greater sophistication, intelligence, and sustainability," remarked Zhao Dong.

He emphasized that Sinopec's development is inseparable from the long‑term trust and strong support of global partners. Looking ahead to China's 15th Five‑Year Plan period, Zhao Dong outlined Sinopec's goal to work with all parties to strengthen scientific and technological innovation, break developmental bottlenecks, and build new industry advantages.

Zhao Dong also called for joint efforts to accelerate the pace of digital intelligence empowerment, promote deep integration of next‑generation information technology with the energy and chemical industry, and stimulate new drivers for industrial upgrading. Zhao Dong said Sinopec will expand green and low‑carbon cooperation, advancing clean and efficient use of traditional energy in parallel with the large‑scale development of new energy, thereby creating a sustainable development blueprint and a bright future for the energy and chemical industry.

Senior executives from leading firms—Datuk Sazali Hamzah (EVP & CEO Downstream, Petronas Chemicals Group), Axel Lorenz (CEO, Process Automation, Siemens), Aravind Yarlagadda (SVP, Industrial Solutions, Baker Hughes), and Audun M. Martinsen (Partner and Head of Energy Service Research, Rystad Energy)—delivered keynote speeches.

