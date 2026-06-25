Smart Vehicle Chain at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo: Making Travel More Convenient

CATL, XPeng, SERES and other industry leaders showcase full-chain smart mobility innovations

BEIJING, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Vehicle Chain section of the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) opened in Hall E2 of the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue). Under the theme "Making Travel More Convenient," the section brought together key players from across the smart vehicle ecosystem to showcase advances in electrification, intelligent driving and connected vehicle technologies, spanning every stage of the automotive value chain, from raw materials and core components to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Smart Vehicle chain: Making Travel Convenient

Supply Chain Collaboration on Display

Industry leaders SERES, Geely, and Dongfeng took center stage alongside their key suppliers, demonstrating close collaboration across the automotive supply chain. Regional delegations representing Yichun's lithium battery cluster, Ganzhou's clean energy manufacturing sector, and the Nansha semiconductor and IC industrial park presented integrated supply chain capabilities spanning everything from raw materials sourcing to battery recycling.

New Technologies Take Center Stage

CATL debuted multiple new battery products worldwide, while Gotion High-tech showcased its latest breakthroughs in solid-state batteries. XPeng's Turing AI chip and IRON humanoid robot appeared together at the show, and Momenta's reinforcement learning-based autonomous driving algorithm offered a glimpse of the next wave of intelligent driving technologies. Bosch's cross-domain system solutions and Tesla's demonstration of a closed-loop battery lifecycle highlighted the breadth of innovation taking place across the smart vehicle sector.

New Mobility Concepts Expand Beyond the Road

GAC's incubated flying car, the GOVY AirCab, made its debut, while the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China partnered with several universities to display hydrogen-powered race cars and autonomous Formula Student vehicles, illustrating how developments in low-altitude mobility are beginning to intersect with ground transportation. Complementary innovations such as Winline Technology's megawatt-level supercharging for heavy-duty trucks and Zhongke Lu'an's in-vehicle UV sterilization systems offered a preview of future mobility solutions designed to be safer, cleaner and more efficient.

From new materials and powertrain systems to intelligent driving and low-altitude solutions, the section showcased the breadth of innovation which is reshaping the future of transportation. CISCE will continue to serve as a bridge for mutually beneficial collaboration among upstream and downstream players across the supply chain, making mobility smarter and easier while helping turn emerging technologies into real-world applications.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo