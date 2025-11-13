SUNMI Elevates to PCI SSC Principal Participating Organization, Leveraging Terminal Expertise to Shape Global Payment Security Standards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, a global leader in smart commercial devices, has been elevated to a Principal Participating Organization (PPO) within the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). This milestone appointment, announced at the 2025 PCI SSC Community Meeting in Bangkok, marks SUNMI's strategic evolution from a rigorous implementer of payment security standards to an active contributor in shaping them.

This new role enables SUNMI to directly integrate its extensive practical experience with Android-based smart IoT and payment terminals into the development of global security frameworks, advancing its mission to "secure the future of commerce."

From Implementer to Contributor

SUNMI has long treated payment security as a core competency, strictly implementing standards like PCI DSS across tens of millions of its intelligent terminals deployed in over 200 countries. Advancements such as optimized Android data encryption, remote patch management systems, and simplified "one-click compliance" tools for small merchants have established SUNMI as a pioneer in standards implementation.

As a PPO, SUNMI will now collaborate with other industry leaders like Amazon, Apple, and Qualcomm in the standards-setting process. The company will contribute real-world, "terminal-side" insights—covering Android security optimizations, IoT device authentication, and multi-scenario payment adaptations—ensuring new standards are practical and address the diverse needs across the payment value chain.

Focus Areas for Standardization

SUNMI will focus on three key areas:

1. Sharing Terminal Insights: Providing practical knowledge on Android optimization, device management, and scenario-specific adaptations.

2. Supporting Security Innovation: Helping develop frameworks that accommodate emerging technologies like IoT and AI.

3. Strengthening Ecosystem Security: Advocating for standards that secure the entire payment value chain, from terminals to cloud services.

A Shared Mission for a Secure Future

"Being a PPO is not just a title; it's a mission," said Sam Su, Rotating President and CMO of SUNMI. "We will now embed the practical experience from millions of global devices into the very DNA of future security standards, helping build a more resilient and trustworthy digital commerce environment for all."

During the Bangkok event, SUNMI met with PCI SSC Executive Director Gina Gobeyn and Asia-Pacific Vice President Yew Kuann Cheng. Gobeyn noted, "SUNMI's terminal expertise is invaluable. We look forward to their 'on-the-ground' perspective, helping ensure our standards remain relevant to merchants and consumers."

As a PPO, SUNMI will actively participate in key PCI SSC working groups, focusing on terminal and IoT security, to bridge the gap between standard setters and end-users.

About PCI SSC

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that develops, maintains, and drives adoption of data security standards to protect payment accounts worldwide.

SOURCE SUNMI Technology