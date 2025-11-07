SUPCON Showcases Industrial AI Leadership at ADIPEC, Driving Intelligent Transformation

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON(688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a global provider of process automation and industrial AI solutions serving over 35,000 customers in more than 50 countries, is presenting its latest full-stack automation and autonomous operations technologies at ADIPEC 2025 in the AI Zone (Booth AI_S5), taking place from November 3 and 6 in Abu Dhabi.

At this year's ADIPEC, SUPCON is demonstrating how its next-generation Industrial AI portfolio is empowering process and energy industries to operate safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through practical innovations in software-defined control, intelligent data platforms, and advanced robotics, SUPCON is accelerating the shift from traditional automation toward truly autonomous operations.

SUPCON is reinforcing its leadership in the industry by highlighting measurable customer outcomes, ranging from higher reliability and reduced energy consumption to lower operational costs and faster deployment cycles. The company is also underscoring its long-term commitment to the Middle East, providing local engineering support, training, and co-innovation to help both brownfield and greenfield facilities scale industrial AI adoption.

Among the innovations featured are:

UCS (Universal Control System) — a software-defined, cloud-native control system that eliminates traditional DCS cabinets and revolutionizes control system architectures. It simplifies deployment, reduces cabling, and enables secure, reliable and efficient operations through high-availability architecture and AI-powered optimization.

— a software-defined, cloud-native control system that eliminates traditional DCS cabinets and revolutionizes control system architectures. It simplifies deployment, reduces cabling, and enables secure, reliable and efficient operations through high-availability architecture and AI-powered optimization. TPT2 (Time-Series Pre-Trained Transformer 2) — SUPCON's advanced Industrial AI engine pre-trained on over 10 trillion industry data points combines time-series forecasting capabilities through a transformer-based architecture with first principles modelling to deliver intelligent simulation and autonomous optimization. Its natural-language interface provides intuitive access for operators and engineers across roles, orchestrating with multiple agents through a Mixture of Experts (MoE) model.

— SUPCON's advanced Industrial AI engine pre-trained on over 10 trillion industry data points combines time-series forecasting capabilities through a transformer-based architecture with first principles modelling to deliver intelligent simulation and autonomous optimization. Its natural-language interface provides intuitive access for operators and engineers across roles, orchestrating with multiple agents through a Mixture of Experts (MoE) model. supOS (Tier 0 version) — an open, UNS-based IIoT data platform serving as the foundation for real-time, semantically consistent industrial data flows and AI-generated applications.

— an open, UNS-based IIoT data platform serving as the foundation for real-time, semantically consistent industrial data flows and AI-generated applications. PLANTBOT Robot Solution — an integrated robotic solution for inspection and patrol, covering wheeled, quadruped, and rail robots to improve site safety and operational resilience.

— an integrated robotic solution for inspection and patrol, covering wheeled, quadruped, and rail robots to improve site safety and operational resilience. PRIDE (Perception of All Readable Instruments, Devices and Equipment) — an AI-based predictive maintenance solution ensuring continuous monitoring and intelligent health diagnostics for end-to-end equipment lifecycle management.

Together, these offerings embody SUPCON's end-to-end Industrial AI framework, seamlessly connecting field data to enterprise intelligence through a unified, open, and secure architecture. Designed for both process and discrete control applications, the framework features reference designs for brownfield transformation and a clear roadmap toward intelligent autonomous operations. Leveraging a global delivery model that combines worldwide expertise with local engineering support, SUPCON enables rapid deployment, enhances operational efficiency, and accelerates time-to-value, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to advancing industrial intelligence and innovation.

About SUPCON

SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) is a global leader in Industrial automation and Industrial AI, offering control systems, digital platforms, robotics, and software solutions that power the world's process and energy industries. Trusted by more than 250 leading enterprises and 35,000+ customers worldwide, SUPCON is driving the evolution from automation to autonomy—enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial operations.

