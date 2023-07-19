The Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español Introduces Heroes of Our Community Award

News provided by

Las Vegas Review-Journal

19 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

In partnership with RJespanol.com, La Bonita Supermarkets recognize everyday heroes with gift cards.

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español with rjespanol.com, in partnership with La Bonita Supermarkets, is pleased to announce "Heroes of Our Community," a new award program. This initiative honors everyday heroes who contribute significantly through their time, talents, and unwavering dedication.

The "Heroes of Our Community" award will be presented monthly, with recipients receiving special recognition during a [email protected] en Español newscast, RJ Español social media channels, and the Review-Journal en Español print edition. Additionally, winners will receive a $150 La Bonita Supermarkets gift card.

"We want to recognize and celebrate the individuals who are a vital part of the community in which we work, live, and thrive," said [email protected] en Español digital anchor Rosana Romero. "The success of the 'Heroes of Our Community' awards truly depends on our readers and viewers who can help us identify outstanding nominees and share those inspirational stories at rjespanol.com."

Nominees can include local volunteers, coworkers, family members, peers, and any individual who serves as a role model to others.  The judging criteria will be based on the meaningful contribution or impact of the nominee's services/actions, the extent to which their service is considered above and beyond, the recognition and value of their efforts, and their overall passion for their community.

"On behalf of La Bonita Supermarkets, we are excited to honor the true heroes who make it their responsibility to help shape a better community," said La Bonita Supermarkets general manager Armando Martinez. "Helping to honor those who give of their time, straight from the heart, is our greatest reward."

To nominate a "Heroes of Our Community" candidate, use the online form at rjespanol.com.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español
The Review-Journal has delivered the news to the valley's growing, Spanish-speaking community for almost 30 years. The company launched the newspaper El Tiempo Libre in 1994, rebranding the publication as El Tiempo in 2001 and again in 2021 as Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal
Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

About La Bonita Supermarkets
Established in 1989, La Bonita Supermarkets is a great grocery store chain trusted and loved by many in Clark County. They aim to offer customers the best quality products that meet their diverse needs, clean stores, excellent customer service, and the lowest prices possible. Emphasizing these factors creates an amazing shopping experience that will keep you returning for more.

Media Contacts:
Wanda English Blair
702-383-0223
[email protected]

Ana Quiquivix
702-383-4613
[email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal

