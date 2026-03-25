UnionPay International Sponsors THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris Stop

Connecting Global Trend Consumption Through Payment

PARIS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, UnionPay International (UPI) served as the sponsor of THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris Stop, organized by POP MART Europe. The collaboration supports the continued presence of POP MART's original designer toy IP in the European market while further expanding UnionPay's cross-border payment scenarios for global cardholders. According to publicly available information, THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Global Tour Paris stop will take place from March 4 to March 29, 2026, at Hôtel du Grand Veneur in the Marais district (60 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris), marking another important international stop following Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Currently, all POP MART key physical stores across Europe accept UnionPay cards and UnionPay Mobile QuickPass, covering markets including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain and Italy. Tickets for the Paris exhibition are priced at €12 for adults, €8 for teenagers of 10-17 years old and free for children under 10 years old. Visitors can reach the venue by walking from Saint-Paul station on Metro Line 1. The exhibition showcases the ten-year journey of THE MONSTERS series and features exclusive LABUBU collectibles available for purchase.

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay responsible for the operation and development of UnionPay's global business. UPI is committed to building a global payment network by expanding card acceptance, issuance and innovative cross-border payment services. Currently, UPI has partnered with more than 2,600 institutions worldwide, with UnionPay cards accepted in 183 countries and regions. Outside China's mainland, UnionPay is accepted at over 80 million merchants and 1.8 million ATMs, and UnionPay cards are issued in 85 countries and regions, providing high-quality, efficient and secure cross-border payment services to global cardholders and merchants.

In France, UnionPay International continues to improve the local acceptance environment and service capabilities. As of 2025, over 700,000 merchants in France accept UnionPay cards across various consumption scenarios, including retail, dining, transportation, hospitality, education and entertainment. Galeries Lafayette, Disneyland Paris, La Poste, G7 Taxi and Monoprix supermarkets all support UnionPay payments. Meanwhile, UPI is also expanding cross-border financial service capabilities in France through cooperation with local financial institutions and partners, providing more convenient remittance services for overseas Chinese communities and China–France economic exchanges.

Across Europe, UnionPay's local presence continues to deepen. Currently, more than 90% of European countries and regions have enabled UnionPay services, with 80% of POS terminals accepting UnionPay cards. In addition, over 6 million merchants in Europe support UnionPay mobile QuickPass payments. UnionPay services now cover all Schengen countries, providing convenient payment experiences for international travelers and local residents.

Paris is a global center for culture, art and tourism, bringing together diverse consumption and cultural exchange scenarios. UnionPay International's sponsorship of THE MONSTERS 10th Anniversary Paris exhibition represents an important initiative in expanding UnionPay's cooperation with cultural and lifestyle partners in Europe. By supporting this event, UnionPay further strengthens its brand presence in Europe and enhances connections with merchants, partners and consumers, delivering more convenient and secure payment experiences for both international visitors and local residents.

Looking ahead, UnionPay International will continue to leverage its global network and localized service capabilities to work with partners in culture, tourism, retail and lifestyle industries, expanding cross-border payment applications and providing richer and more convenient payment experiences for global cardholders, while supporting international cultural exchange and consumer connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941950/Unionpay_x_POP_PART.jpg