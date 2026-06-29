Virtue AI Announces Leadership Transition to Drive its Mission Forward

Sohaib Shaikh Appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Le Continues as Chief Financial and Operating Officer Following 600 percent Year-over-Year Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue AI has named Sohaib Shaikh Chief Executive Officer and confirmed that Daniel Le will continue as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. The leadership transition comes as Bo Li and Sanmi Koyejo exit the company.

Backed by lead investors Walden Catalyst and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Virtue AI's market momentum has accelerated sharply since its 2024 Series A funding, highlighted by a staggering 600% year-over-year growth.

As the company moves forward, Shaikh and Le bring deep enterprise operating experience to the transition. Shaikh joined Virtue AI as Head of Sales in April 2026 after more than eight years at C3 AI, where he served as Group Vice President of Sales. Le joined as CFO in early 2026 after serving in the same role at dbt Labs and, before that, as Head of Finance and Operations at Zoom. Both have helped scale high-growth enterprise software companies through periods of rapid change.

"Virtue AI continues to drive its mission forward, providing the trust layer for enterprise AI," said Sohaib Shaikh, CEO of Virtue AI. "Enterprises are deploying autonomous agents faster than they can secure them; our platform provides the trusted foundation they need to keep up."

In 2026, the company launched a rapid series of products: AgentSuite for end-to-end agent security, Agent ForgingGround for agent red teaming, PolicyGuard for customizable AI policy creation and enforcement, and Shadow AI for enterprise AI discovery, monitoring, and mitigation bringing the platform to many of the world's leading AI labs and enterprises.

Built on award-winning foundational research, its AI-native architecture delivers a unified security and compliance framework designed to protect complex systems with standout performance:

Real-Time Guardrails: Achieving sub-10ms average latency, with support for multiple modalities (text, image, audio, video, and code) and 100+ languages

Achieving sub-10ms average latency, with support for multiple modalities (text, image, audio, video, and code) and 100+ languages Multi-Layered Agent Protection: Securing user inputs, model outputs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, tool/API calls, agent skills, and downstream agent actions to intercept unauthorized commands.

Securing user inputs, model outputs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, tool/API calls, agent skills, and downstream agent actions to intercept unauthorized commands. Unified Architecture: Integrating automated continuous red-teaming with active runtime protection for AI models, chatbots, and autonomous agents.

Integrating automated continuous red-teaming with active runtime protection for AI models, chatbots, and autonomous agents. Enterprise Flexibility: Supporting cloud, VPC, and on-premises deployments, with customizable policy and comprehensive enterprise compliance.

About Virtue AI

Virtue AI sets the standard for advanced AI security platforms. Built on decades of foundational and award-winning research in AI security, its AI-native architecture unifies automated red-teaming, real-time multimodal and multilingual guardrails, and systematic governance for enterprise agents, models, and applications. With Virtue AI as a trusted third-party partner, enterprises gain unified visibility and assurance across the AI lifecycle while driving innovation without slowing performance.

SOURCE Virtue AI