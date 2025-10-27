Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Chishui River Forum to be held in Maotai Town, Guizhou on Oct. 28

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chishui River Forum will be held in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 28, 2025.

Jointly initiated by China Economic Information Service and China Moutai, nearly 400 guests from world's leading wines and spirits enterprises will gather at the forum to discuss the development trend of the global alcohol industry and promote the communication and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign alcoholic beverage cultures.

During the forum, the Global Liquor Industry High-Quality Development Promotion Initiative will be launched and the Global Fine Wines & Spirits Declaration of Chishui River will be released.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348055.html 

