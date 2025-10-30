Xinhua Silk Road: Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 kicks off Monday, highlighting high-quality global financial development

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Oct 30, 2025, 02:59 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 kicked off here on Monday, bringing together participants from China and abroad to discuss ways to promote high-quality global financial development.

Under the theme of "Global Financial Development in an Era of Innovation, Transformation and Restructuring", the annual conference sets a main forum, parallel forums, the Fintech Conference 2025 and other activities.

High-profile guests, coming from over 30 countries and regions around the world, are now taking part in diverse activities of this year's annual conference, whose main and parallel forums include 27 thematic sessions, six investment and financing-related matchmaking activities, etc.

Scheduled to close on Thursday, the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 is co-hosted by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348090.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

