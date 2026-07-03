Xinhua Silk Road: Feeling warmth of Silk Road, discovering vibrant everyday life of China: China Railway Express Cargo Trace (Kazakhstan) • On Cultural Exchange

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Xinhua Silk Road

Jul 03, 2026, 02:52 ET

BEIJING, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This journey of witnessing, understanding, and connecting has shown us that when the cargo reaches its destination, the story between people has only just begun. When Alisher Rakhat turns the China he has traveled through into stories, when Bulat Mukanov brings the belief of cooperation being "precious as gold" back to his campus, and when Serik Korzhumbayev shares what he has seen and heard of the China Railway Express with more people, cultural exchange thus becomes a reality that can be seen, touched, and felt. It has warmth, faces, voices, and a future. Therefore, neighbors become trusted friends, distant lands become close to our hearts, sharing a common destiny, linked by mountains and rivers.

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Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351128.html

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