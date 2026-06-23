Xinhua Silk Road: World Estates Influence Index launched in SW China's Sichuan

BEIJING, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Estates Influence Index was officially launched on June 20 at the Estate Culture Forum (Chishui River Baijiu Region) held at the Langjiu Estate in southwest China's Sichuan Province, with 28 globally renowned estates attending the launching ceremony.

Photo taken on June 20 shows the launching ceremony of the World Estates Influence Index.

Compiled by Xinhua Indices Institute, the index is the first of its kind to adopt a multidimensional evaluation framework spanning different categories of alcoholic beverages, production regions and cultural backgrounds. It conducted a systematic assessment of 94 representative estates from 23 countries and regions across six continents, establishing a global evaluation system that offers strong explanatory power, cross-regional comparability and strategic reference value.

Built on a five-dimensional evaluation model comprising rootedness, driving force, vitality, radiation and sustainability, the index classifies the 94 sample estates into four tiers: 10 leading estates, 35 premium estates, 37 core estates and 12 featured estates.

Among them, Langjiu Estate from China stands out as the only Chinese baijiu estate to enter the leading tier, thanks to its outstanding performance in the dimensions of radiation and sustainability. By creatively transforming the complex baijiu production process into an immersive visitor experience that attracts more than 200,000 visitors annually, Langjiu Estate has developed a narrative framework for Chinese baijiu estates that resonates with a global audience, emerging as a landmark example of the rise of Chinese liquor estates.

Industry experts believe that the release of the World Estates Influence Index not only provides a benchmark for estates worldwide to measure and enhance their development, but also offers valuable guidance for the estate-based and international development of China's baijiu industry. The index is expected to promote deeper integration and higher-quality development of estates around the world through mutual learning among civilizations.

The forum was jointly organized by China Economic Information Service and Sichuan Langjiu Co., Ltd. Themed "Inheritance and Innovation", the forum, bringing together representatives from estates around the world, served as a high-level platform for dialogue and exchange, with the aim of advancing the global wine and spirits industry from preserving classic traditions to creating renewed value, while supporting the internationalization of China's liquor culture.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351054.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road