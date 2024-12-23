Yutong Bus T15E Showcases Exceptional Battery Performance and Driving Range in Finland Challenge

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a world-leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has completed an extreme cold endurance challenge for its high-end electric coach, the T15E, in Finland, following earlier tests of the U12 in Norway and the E18Pro in Kazakhstan. The Finland challenge once again showcased the T15E's exceptional performance on icy roads in temperatures plummeting to -20°C, as it aced a series of trials designed to explore the full potential of its safety, energy efficiency, driving range, cornering, and hill-climbing capabilities in extreme conditions.

Starting from Oulu to Rovaniemi, the T15E successfully conquered a 250-kilometer stretch of winding, snow-covered roads, rigorously testing the EV's energy management and performance under demanding conditions. Throughout the 2.5-hour drive, the T15E showcased exceptional capabilities in battery efficiency, stability, hill climbing, and cornering. Media representatives Juho Akseli Käki and Tom Alexander Terjesen, praised the vehicle's precise handling and luxurious ride quality, further elevated by state-of-the-art suspension seats and elegantly designed ambient interior lighting.

In the second test, covering a 609.8-kilometer route from Oulu to Helsinki, the T15E concluded the journey also in -20°C with a state of charge dropping from full to two percent and an energy consumption of just 0.94 kWh/km, reaffirming its ability in severe winter environments.

"Through rigorous testing in Arctic ice and snow conditions, the Yutong T15E has proven its ability to maintain stable performance during ultimate range in extreme cold environments," commented Victor Wang, product engineer at Yutong Bus. "The over-600-kilometer range meets the diverse needs of long-distance premium coach services."

The T15E's proven performance is underpinned by cutting-edge technologies that enable superior performance under adverse conditions. Its next-generation high-energy-density battery, with a capacity of 630 kWh, is coupled with an advanced liquid cooling and heating management system that optimizes efficiency in low temperatures. The permanent magnet synchronous motor achieves peak efficiency of up to 97.5%, while features including Yutong's self-developed efficient braking energy recovery and low-temperature heat pump AC system further enhance energy conservation and operational reliability.

Equipped with megawatt-level fast charging capabilities, the T15E supports full recharging in just over one hour and is compatible with mainstream charging stations throughout Europe, ensuring maximum convenience for operators. Advanced safety systems, including the Electronic Braking System (EBS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), further reinforce the reliable and efficient performance for long-distance transportation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UU1BcvZEcow

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsT6h5oY3JA