- The Legend is reborn - Dungeon Hunter 6 Launches in SEA on September 5

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes, the wait is over! Get ready to explore the thrilling untold adventures with the legendary hack 'n' slash series in Dungeon Hunter 6, which will be available on HUAWEI AppGallery on September 5th. It's time to gather the heroes to defeat the epic bosses and endless quests to prove your might and mastery!

What is Dungeon Hunter 6?

The Dungeon Hunter series was launched in 2009 by the legendary gaming developer, Gameloft, and has amassed over 120 million downloads worldwide!

Dungeon Hunter 6 is an ARPG which carries on the legacy of the immersive and captivating Dungeon Hunter series, set in a riveting world filled with various creatures, mythical powers and adventurous quests.

Embarking on the story as the main character, players can choose from 7 distinct classes of Bounty Hunters, enlist the aid of their most trusted Lieutenants, and embark on a quest to save the realm from the chaos wrought by perilous evils.

What is new?

At the core of Dungeon Hunter 6, you'll find the classic hack n' slash gameplay that initially captivated players worldwide. Not only has it preserved the elements that made the series beloved, but it also refreshed some mechanics to bridge the nostalgia of previous installments with the innovations of the current one.

Since its initial launch in Western markets last October, Dungeon Hunter has closely observed the gaming landscape. With a keen eye on the unique preferences of the SEA region, the development team has meticulously refined the game. Several key adjustments were made to ensure a version that not only resonates with the Southeast Asian audience but also stands out with distinct features from its Western counterpart.

The optimization of daily tasks and early guidance will enable players to gain critical experience and growth items more efficiently, thereby reducing gameplay time and minimizing discrepancies in levels and combat power.





Prices for certain starter packs have been adjusted and reduced to better align with the purchasing habits of SEA users.





The acquisition frequency and progression rate of various Lieutenants have been adjusted to facilitate smoother early-game advancement and more focused achievement targets.

These changes will enhance the overall gaming experience for the SEA community. All players are invited to stay tuned and get ready to explore uncharted territories, face off against rare and unseen bosses, and engage in thrilling competition with fellow players. To celebrate the launch of the classic Dungeon Hunter series, players can stay tuned with HUAWEI AppGallery to get exclusive benefits and enjoy a good game experience.

Previous Media Reviews:

"Dungeon Hunter 6 is an eagerly anticipated entry in the Dungeon Hunter series, offering an epic storyline, customizable heroes, and exciting hack-and-slash gameplay with enhanced HD visuals, providing players with a unique and immersive experience." - PocketGamer

"Like the previous Dungeon Hunter titles, players once again experience a unique and enthralling hack-and-slash adventure that continues the epic saga. Players return to Valenthia after 200 years since the brave sacrifice of the Bounty Hunter." - BlueStacks

"Dungeon Hunter 6 will take place 200 years after DH5, continuing the epic storyline. It will feature PvP and PvE gameplay, a social system including an extensive guild system, five different classes, customizable characters with various gear and weapons, and the opportunity to obtain superior items through raids and boss fights." - GamingonPhone

"Dungeon Hunter 6 aims to bring back the hack and slash memories of the franchise and satisfy both long-term fans and newcomers." - Droid Gamers

"The visuals and audio have been given the AAA treatment, providing players with a visually stunning and immersive gaming experience." - Epic Gamers

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across various categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

