0x to Power Swap Liquidity and Cross-Chain Access on Robinhood Chain at Launch

0x will support Robinhood Chain with RFQ-based liquidity for tokenized stock tokens and cross-chain swap access for users moving assets across supported networks.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, a software infrastructure company whose APIs power payments, trading, and tokenized asset products across the onchain financial system, today announced Day 1 support for Robinhood Chain, Robinhood's new blockchain built for financial services and tokenized real-world assets.

At launch, 0x will provide two core infrastructure layers for Robinhood Chain: RFQ-based liquidity for Stock Tokens and cross-chain swap access through the 0x Cross-Chain API. As across-chain swap provider for the Robinhood Wallet, 0x will enable users to move assets to and from Robinhood Chain across supported networks in a single transaction.

Robinhood Chain is designed to bring tokenized real-world assets onchain, including equities and ETPs, with 24/7 trading availability and infrastructure purpose-built for tokenized financial markets. 0x's support extends its long-standing role powering Robinhood's onchain swap infrastructure into a new layer of liquidity and cross-chain access for Robinhood Chain.

"Robinhood Chain is a meaningful step toward tokenized equities becoming part of mainstream financial infrastructure. 0x has powered Robinhood's swap infrastructure for years, so extending that work to their new chain and the stock tokens they're bringing onchain is a natural next step in a partnership we've built over time." - Amir Bandeali, CEO at 0x

RFQ Liquidity for Tokenized Stock Tokens

0x's RFQ infrastructure is live on Robinhood Chain at launch, enabling liquidity for Stock Tokens through a quote-based model. Instead of relying on open AMM pools, RFQ connects Robinhood Chain to professional market makers who can provide direct pricing and inventory for tokenized assets.

This model is designed to support the controls required for tokenized equity markets while giving users access to competitive execution. Trade and own stock tokens for top US companies supported at launch, with USDG as the primary base pair, on 0x's RFQ venue.

The primary market maker participating through 0x RFQ is Tokka Labs.

Cross-Chain Access to Robinhood Chain

The 0x Cross-Chain API will support Robinhood Chain from launch, enabling users on supported networks including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Solana, and others to move assets to and from Robinhood Chain without separately managing bridges, intermediary tokens, or multi-step transactions.

Through 0x, users will be able to buy and sell Stock Tokens on Robinhood Chain using assets from supported networks, sell tokenized stock tokens back into supported assets on other networks, and bridge supported stablecoins such as USDG.

The Robinhood Chain integration builds on the same 0x Cross-Chain API stack that reached general availability on July 4, following a private beta with more than $230 million bridged and support for 25+ blockchains across 12+ bridge providers. With Robinhood Chain, 0x extends its one-API model for multi-chain execution to tokenized asset markets from Day 1.

Expanding 0x's Role in Robinhood Wallet's Onchain Infrastructure

0x has powered Robinhood Wallet's swap infrastructure across EVM chains since the early days of Robinhood's onchain wallet. Robinhood Chain expands that relationship from swap routing to liquidity and cross-chain infrastructure for Robinhood Chain..

Across its broader partner ecosystem, more than $400 billion in total volume has flowed through 0x APIs.

"0x has been a trusted Robinhood Wallet partner since 2023, making them an obvious choice for a day one integration on Robinhood Chain," said Gaëtan Thabot, Director of Partnerships at Robinhood Crypto. "The company's leadership in the space has been proven time and time again as evident by their growing network and the number of supported assets. We look forward to growing our relationship."

Availability

0x Swap API and Cross-Chain API support for Robinhood Chain will be live at launch. Developers and teams building on Robinhood Chain can access documentation, integration guides, and API credentials at 0x.org, or contact the 0x team to scope integrations. To explore integrating tokenized asset liquidity, please reach out to the 0x team for more information.

About 0x

0x is the infrastructure layer for moving value in the onchain financial system. As financial activities migrate from legacy rails to onchain networks across payments, stablecoins, tokenized assets, and agentic commerce, 0x provides the swap and cross-chain APIs that give developers, fintechs, and financial institutions programmable access to digital assets wherever they live. More than 500 products are built on 0x, with $400B+ in volume moved and 200M+ transactions executed since launch. Customers include Coinbase, Robinhood, MoonPay, Phantom, MetaMask, and Privy.

Founded in 2017 by Amir Bandeali and Will Warren, 0x has raised $109M in total from credible investors including Pantera Capital, Greylock, and Coinbase Ventures.

For more information, visit 0x.org or follow @0xproject on X.

Important Disclosures

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SOURCE 0x