1.00 mm Passive Coaxial Components Support DC to 110 GHz Applications

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced an innovative series of 1.0mm passive coaxial components . They address a wide variety of applications, including test and measurement, research and development, satellite communications, data transmission and more.

PE_New 1-00mm Ultra-Broadband Passive Coaxial Components

Pasternack offers one of the largest portfolios of in-stock, 1.00 mm passive coaxial components available anywhere. The robust mechanical designs of these devices ensure minimal signal interaction while providing low insertion loss and excellent return loss characteristics.

The new line consists of 1.0 mm fixed RF attenuators with 3, 6, and 10dB attenuation levels, RF power dividers with either male or female 1.0 mm input connectors, 1.0 mm directional RF couplers rated to 1 watt, and DC blocks with 1.0 mm connectors.

"Our new 1.00 mm passive coaxial components are ideal for a variety of high-frequency applications where low insertion loss and return loss are required. We are one of the only suppliers who stock these components to support our customers' urgent needs," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new 1.0mm passive coaxial components are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

