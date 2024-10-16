1 Car Service Workshop Launches Free Lifetime Engine Warranty with 'Engine Shield' Service Programme

Singapore drivers offered unprecedented engine protection amid new CCCS guidelines

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for consumer automotive care, 1 Car Service Workshop announces the launch of 'Engine Shield', a free lifetime engine warranty programme providing coverage up to 20 years of a vehicle's age with unlimited mileage. This initiative offers Singapore drivers long-term reliability and peace of mind in vehicle maintenance and is limited to the first 200 customers.

The frontage of 1 Car Service Workshop, featuring a variety of luxury and continental car models.

Applicable to cars currently below 12 years of age—including both used cars without existing warranties and newer cars still under dealer warranties—the Engine Shield programme requires customers to purchase a S$1,000 servicing credit, which includes an additional S$100 bonus credit. Regular servicing at 1 Car Service Workshop is necessary to maintain warranty coverage.

"We have always been committed to providing extended warranties on our repair works, such as our two-year warranty for gearbox overhauls," said Mr Teng, founder and managing director of 1 Car Service Workshop. "With Engine Shield, we're extending that assurance to routine servicing, offering additional engine protection at no extra cost to our customers."

Empowering Consumers in Line with CCCS Guidelines

The launch of Engine Shield aligns with recent directives from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), which require authorised car dealers to remove warranty restrictions that compel customers to service their vehicles exclusively at authorised workshops. These restrictions were deemed anti-competitive and limiting to consumer choice.

Mr Teng commented: "The CCCS has made it clear that consumers should have the freedom to choose where they service their cars without fear of losing warranty coverage. This freedom promotes competition and can lead to better services and prices for consumers."

By adhering to these guidelines, car owners can now service their vehicles at independent workshops like 1 Car Service Workshop without voiding their dealer warranties. This allows them to benefit from both the dealer's warranty and the Engine Shield programme.

Programme Details and Participation

The Engine Shield programme offers lifetime engine protection up to 20 years of the vehicle's age. Owners can enrol their vehicles before they reach 12 years old; once enrolled, coverage continues until the vehicle is 20 years old, provided servicing requirements are met.

Servicing Packages:

Bentley Models : From S$438

: From Porsche Models : From S$318

: From Continental Models : From S$158

: From Asian Models: From S$118

How to Enrol:

Make an appointment on their website https://1car.sg Undergo a complimentary vehicle inspection to ensure eligibility. Purchase the S$1,000 servicing credit, receiving an additional S$100 bonus credit, totalling S$1,100 . Receive the warranty booklet detailing terms and conditions. Commit to regular servicing at 1 Car Service Workshop.

Due to limited availability, interested car owners are encouraged to enrol promptly to secure their lifetime engine protection.

From Investment Banking to Automotive Innovation

Before founding 1 Car Service Workshop in 2016, Mr Teng built a successful career as an investment banker. Holding a Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence and double Bachelor's degrees in Business and Economics, he developed a strong foundation in analytical thinking and strategic planning.

"My experience in finance and technology has been instrumental in shaping the Engine Shield programme," Mr Teng explained. "Understanding risk management and the importance of long-term value inspired me to create a warranty programme that truly benefits car owners. Engine Shield is designed to provide practical drivers with unparalleled engine protection while promoting transparency and trust in automotive services."

By leveraging his background, Mr Teng has introduced innovative practices into the automotive industry, focusing on data-driven maintenance solutions and customer-centric services that set new standards for vehicle care.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

1 Car Service Workshop is recognised as one of Singapore's top-rated car repair workshops, with over 800 five-star reviews on major platforms such as Google and Facebook. The workshop's extensive technical expertise enables it to resolve a wide range of complex technical, mechanical, and electrical issues.

Mr Teng emphasised the importance of proper vehicle servicing, noting that inadequate maintenance can lead to severe engine damage. Some workshops may skip essential steps or use substandard engine oils and filters, leaving consumers vulnerable to costly repairs.

"We prioritise thoroughness and quality in our services," he said. "Engine Shield provides motorists with assurance regarding the care their vehicle receives, helping to prevent issues caused by substandard servicing."

Future Plans

Moving forward, 1 Car Service Workshop is actively pursuing authorisation from major insurance companies to become an approved repair workshop. The company's key strength lies in its ability to repair major damage with a short turnaround time, particularly for high-end luxury vehicles where parts are harder to source and require specialised technical expertise. With proficiency in electronic control module repairs and programming, the workshop can address complex technical issues, which is especially critical for electric vehicles (EVs). This expertise allows car owners to get back on the road sooner, while insurers benefit from reduced repair costs. Furthermore, 1 Car Service Workshop plans to extend its Engine Shield coverage to all major accident repairs handled under insurance claims, offering car owners additional peace of mind.

Exclusions and Transparency

While Engine Shield offers extensive coverage, certain exclusions apply to maintain ethical standards and clarity:

Engine damage due to external impact , such as accidents.

, such as accidents. Damage from driving with insufficient engine oil , particularly if caused by an unaddressed oil leak.

, particularly if caused by an unaddressed oil leak. Engine damage resulting from persistent driving despite engine temperature warnings or overheating.

or overheating. Faults arising from the original manufacturer's design limitations .

. Pre-existing conditions or damage to the engine identified during the initial inspection.

Customers will receive a comprehensive warranty booklet outlining all terms and conditions.

About 1 Car Service Workshop

1 Car Service Workshop is one of Singapore's top-rated car repair workshops, renowned for its extensive technical expertise in resolving complex technical, mechanical, and electrical issues. Established in 2016, the workshop offers comprehensive maintenance and repair services for various vehicles, including luxury brands such as Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. Specialising in services like gearbox overhauls, engine overhauls, car aircon repairs, hybrid battery repairs, mechatronic repairs, and more, 1 Car Service Workshop is dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable, and efficient vehicle care. With a focus on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, the workshop ensures that every driver enjoys a stress-free and superior automotive service experience.

Contact Information for Customers

1 Car Service Workshop

Address : 160 Sin Ming Drive, #03-07, Sin Ming Autocity, Singapore 575722

Website : https://1car.sg

Phone : 9857 8141

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/6598578141

