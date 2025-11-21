100 Days to Kick-Off: AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026™Official Hospitality Packages Now on Sale

MATCH Hospitality Asia brings fans closer to the action with the launch of the Official Hospitality Packages

SYDNEY, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today - November 21st - marks 100 days to go until the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026™ - Asia's flagship women's football competition, bringing together the continent's top 12 national teams, including the host nation team Matildas, to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in world football.

MATCH Hospitality Asia is marking the moment with the launch of its hospitality offering, giving fans their first opportunity to secure Official Hospitality experiences for the tournament.

The tournament comes at a time when women's football is experiencing extraordinary global acceleration. Experts predict that women's football is on track to become one of the world's top five sports within the next five years, with the global fan base expected to grow by 38% - surpassing 800 million by 2030.

Kimberley Byrom, Brand Director at MATCH Hospitality, said: "We have witnessed first-hand the explosive growth of women's football globally, having delivered the Official Hospitality Programme at the last 4 consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, with the most recent edition hosted in Australia & New Zealand reaching record-breaking attendance levels. Rising global spectator levels and deeper fan engagement in the sport show a clear momentum and we have seen a growing appetite for premium match-day experiences. We expect a strong demand again in Australia for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026™ and look forward to delivering a world-class experience to our guests."

Official Hospitality boasts exclusive benefits including priority stadium access, an entertainment programme and elevated, all-inclusive, dining experiences from street-food offerings and bento boxes to multi-course menus and live cooking presentations, delivered with outstanding service and dedicated hosting.

"It's no longer just corporate guests in hospitality suites," Byrom said. "We have seen a significant shift, with more families seeking exceptional service and elevated experiences at major sporting events, and we expect this trend to be especially strong for Matildas matches next year."

With the MATCH Hospitality Asia ticket sales now live, fans can now explore packages and match options. With interest rising rapidly, early booking is strongly encouraged. Packages include:

MATCH Open Box (from $459 AUD per person): Enjoy relaxed, in-seat hospitality in a dedicated Open Box with premium match views, deli-style food and drinks delivered to your seat, and service throughout the match.

Enjoy relaxed, in-seat hospitality in a dedicated Open Box with premium match views, deli-style food and drinks delivered to your seat, and service throughout the match. MATCH Club (from $665 AUD per person): Experience a vibrant shared hospitality space with premium seating, chef-station dishes, lounge screens, a broad beverage selection and a lively match-day atmosphere.

Experience a vibrant shared hospitality space with premium seating, chef-station dishes, lounge screens, a broad beverage selection and a lively match-day atmosphere. MATCH Private Suite (from $997 AUD per person): Indulge in the privacy of your own suite with direct access to connected seating, a curated dining experience, premium beverages and extended service before, during and after the match.

With the Matildas and other national teams inspiring a new generation of fans, Australia is set to provide the perfect stage for this next chapter in women's football. Following the unforgettable scenes of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ the 2026 tournament promises world-class football, vibrant crowds, and history-in-the-making moments as the continent's top teams come together.

For more information and ticket enquires, visit asiancuphospitality.match-asia.com and tickets are also being rolled out on Ticketmaster here: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/womensasiancup2026

About MATCH Hospitality

MATCH Hospitality is a leader in the production, delivery and commercialisation of Official Hospitality programmes at the world's most sought-after sports events, delivering elevated fan experiences to thousands of fans globally.

About the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026™

The AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026™ is Asia's flagship women's football competition, bringing together the continent's top national teams to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in world football. Held every four years, the tournament has been a launching pad for some of the biggest names in the global women's game and continues to play a major role in the sport's rapid growth across Asia. The 2026 edition will be hosted in Australia, featuring world-class venues, passionate supporters and a festival-like atmosphere that celebrates football, culture and community.

Data from Nielsen Sport

SOURCE MATCH Hospitality