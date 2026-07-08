10th RSPO China Sustainable Palm Oil Forum Convenes Amid "Beautiful China" Vision for National Development

10th RSPO China Forum in Shanghai to spotlight market growth, new conservation partnerships, and China's accelerating green trade policy national agenda.

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) convened the China Sustainable Palm Oil Forum (10th RSPO China Forum) in Shanghai, China on 3 July 2026.

The Forum takes place at an auspicious moment, as the RSPO marks over ten years of RSPO engagement in China, set against a national policy landscape underpinned by a nature-positive framework.

RSPO China Forum

2026 marks the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, in which the "Beautiful China" theme has been positioned as a national development priority, signalling continued momentum towards high-quality, low-carbon, nature-positive growth. This year also saw the adoption of China's Ecological Environment Code, strengthening the legal foundation for environmental protection, alongside a new Green Finance-Supported Project Catalogue that extends green finance support across the full palm oil value chain, from production through trade and consumption.

"China is entering a pivotal stage of its green transition," said Joseph D'Cruz, RSPO Chief Executive Officer, at his opening address. "In this evolving landscape, China's role is more important than ever — both as a key consumer market, and as a potential driver of global sustainable supply chain transformation. RSPO will continue to deepen collaboration in China through stronger engagement with industry leaders and supply chain actors, deeper integration of sustainability into sourcing and investment decisions, expanded partnerships with organisations, and enhanced support for members navigating emerging regulatory and market expectations."

Delivering the Forum's opening policy keynote, Xu Yingming, Director at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted China's latest green trade agenda. "Green trade cooperation is both an effective response to climate change and an important driver of high-quality economic development and international competitiveness," he said.

Over a decade of market transformation

China is now central to RSPO's global mission. RSPO membership in the country has grown to more than 540 members and 510 certified supply chain facilities, infrastructure that has translated into measurable change on the ground. Additionally, RSPO Certified sustainable palm oil consumption in China reached approximately 550,000 tonnes in 2024, accounting for nearly 12% of total usage — a significant step forward for a market of this scale.

The past year also brought a notable cross-sector milestone. At RSPO's annual flagship roundtable conference, RT2025, in November 2025, RSPO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo, establishing a long-term strategic partnership to advance biodiversity conservation and sustainable palm oil awareness across China.

"As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan era, its leadership in responsible sourcing and sustainable consumption will be increasingly important in shaping the future of certified sustainable palm oil and resilient global supply chains," said Lifeng Fang, Head of China, Market Transformation of the RSPO.

China's green goals

"As China advances towards its 2030 carbon peaking goal, sustainable palm oil can be part of the climate solution by reducing emissions while protecting forests and biodiversity," said Elaine Chan, Head of Climate Change and Reporting (Group Sustainability) at SD Guthrie.

She shared the company's "Beyond Zero" framework, highlighting how climate action, biodiversity conservation, regenerative agriculture, and transparent supply chains can work together to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon, sustainable future.

The 10th China Forum promises to give RSPO Members across China the opportunity to network, deepen engagement, and build on the progress of the past decade as the industry navigates a fast-changing and challenging global landscape.

Sessions focus on formulating actionable solutions to accelerate the sustainable transformation of the palm oil sector, aiming to contribute to China's broader green development goals.

About RSPO:

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) is a global partnership to make palm oil sustainable. Formed in 2004, the RSPO is a multi-stakeholder non-profit organisation that unites members from across the palm oil value chain, including oil palm producers, palm oil processors and traders, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, banks and investors, environmental or nature conservation non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and social or developmental NGOs.

As a partnership for progress and positive impact, the RSPO facilitates global change to make the production and consumption of palm oil sustainable. To inspire change, we communicate the environmental and social benefits. To make progress, we catalyse collaboration. To provide assurance, we set the standards of certification.

The RSPO is registered as an international association in Zurich, Switzerland, with main offices in Malaysia and Indonesia, and offices in China, Colombia, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States.

SOURCE Roundtable On Sustainable Palm Oil