VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading Web3 trading wallet, Bitget Wallet (formerly known as BitKeep Wallet), now supports TON (The Open Network). TON, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, was initially designed by the Telegram team and later advanced by the community.

Bitget Wallet Integrates TON Mainnet, Prepares for TON and Telegram-Based Innovative Products

The TON integration allows users to add the TON network with a single click, manage assets, and perform on-chain transactions. Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to further expand its services to include support for TON ecosystem DApps, token trading, and candlestick chart features. Additionally, Bitget Wallet is set to launch innovative products and services based on TON and Telegram, such as the Telegram Red Packet feature.

TON, with its Telegram-originated blockchain solution, is designed for high scalability, targeting millions of transactions per second (TPS) to serve Telegram's extensive user base. This performance capability positions TON as a pivotal player in the evolving digital landscape. By building a Web3 ecosystem within Telegram, TON is committed to bridging Web2 and Web3, promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Bitget Wallet's support for TON reflects a recognition of its innovation and anticipation of Telegram's user base venturing into Web3. This aligns with Bitget Wallet's ongoing commitment to providing convenient, user-friendly product experiences and opening the doors to Web3 for its users.

To date, Bitget Wallet has served over 12 million users worldwide, becoming one of the most popular crypto hot wallets globally, with its app ranking fourth in global downloads in October. The integration with the TON mainnet is also expected to enhance the liquidity and user base of the TON network.

About Bitget Wallet (Web3 trading wallet)

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 trading wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, MPC Wallet and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, Solana, Base, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

