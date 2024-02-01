15,000 Participants of Herbalife Run Cover More Than One Million Kilometers in Pursuit of Healthy, Active Lifestyles

HONG KONG, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, today announced the result of its Live Your Best Life Herbalife Run 2023 (the Herbalife Run 2023). Held from November 1 to 30 as an engaging app-based activity, the Herbalife Run 2023 brought more than 15,000 participants from the public, Herbalife distributor community and company staff in 13 Asia Pacific markets to run over 1,062,000 kilometers, equivalent to running 27 times around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Herbalife Asia Pacific)

First launched in 2020 and now in its fourth successive year, the annual running event organized by Herbalife has accumulated 70,000 participants clocking a total distance of 4 million kilometers across Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Nea Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

To inspire more people to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle, Herbalife also conducted over 20 physical running events in its Asia Pacific markets in tandem with the Herbalife Run 2023, attracting over 100,000 participants. Notably, physical events held in several cities in Indonesia were joined by 5,000 runners, while close to 1,800 participants took part in the 5km Sustain Run in Malaysia, thanks to the support from the Student Sport Committee of the MARA Technological University. In Hong Kong, the 3.5km Fun Run and Charity Walk drew 500 participants to run for a good cause.

"We aim to inspire people to live a healthy, active lifestyle, and foster communities that support one another along the journey, through Herbalife Run and the additional running events held in our local markets. I am delighted to see our effort has helped connect like-minded people, motivating them to take action to become the healthier version of themselves," said Stephen Conchie, Regional President, Herbalife Asia Pacific. "As we embrace the New Year, we remain committed to driving this healthy living momentum and supporting more people in their pursuit of health and wellness."

The 2023 Herbalife Run also raised funds amounting to US$61,000 for the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF). In total, US$300,000 have been raised from the running event since 2020 to provide good nutrition to needy children in Asia Pacific through HNF's flagship Casa Herbalife program.

