16th Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 Officially Launched; Set to Be Largest Edition Yet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Malaysia Gifts Fair (MGF 2026) was officially launched today at the Connexion Conference & Event Centre (CCEC), Bangsar South, marking the beginning of preparations for Malaysia's premier gifts and premium trade exhibition.

Organised by the Malaysian Gifts & Premium Association (MGPA), the upcoming edition is set to be the largest and most comprehensive in the fair's history, further strengthening Malaysia's position as a key gifting and sourcing hub within the ASEAN region.

Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 Officially Launched, Returning Bigger and Stronger Than Ever

MGPA President, Mr. Ivan Loo, highlighted the evolving landscape of the gifting industry, noting that businesses are increasingly prioritising value, sustainability, and brand relevance. He emphasised that gifts and premiums now play a strategic role in enhancing brand engagement, employee recognition, and customer loyalty.

He further shared those advancements in automation, customisation, and digital integration are transforming manufacturing and sourcing practices. Beyond its commercial impact, the fair continues to support a broad ecosystem of SMEs and industry players, contributing to trade growth, innovation, and regional collaboration.

The 2026 theme, "Redefining Sustainable Gifting for a Better Tomorrow," reflects the industry's growing commitment to responsible sourcing, ethical production, and long-term sustainability.

Organising Chairman, Mr. Alex Chai, shared that the 15th edition in 2025 achieved over RM50 million in trade value, attracting 14,623 buyers and visitors, alongside 147 exhibitors across 301 booths. The fair has also received notable recognitions, including the Malaysia Book of Records (2023) and ASEAN Records (2025).

The upcoming edition is projected to welcome over 16,000 visitors and will expand to four exhibition halls (Halls 1–4) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. It will feature over 400 booths across 10 product categories, including sustainable gifts, customised merchandise, printing, packaging, souvenirs, and machinery solutions. The increase of international participation is also expected, reinforcing Malaysia's role as a gateway to ASEAN markets.

This year's gifts fair will also see increased international participation, with international exhibitors from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Korea, India and Bangladesh bringing curated country groupings and global sourcing opportunities, further strengthening Malaysia's position as a gateway to ASEAN markets.

The official launch event also included a Market Development Grant (MDG) briefing, providing exhibitors with valuable insights into funding support to enhance their market outreach.

16th Malaysia Gifts Fair 2026 will take place from 30 June to 2 July 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, offering expanded business opportunities, stronger regional connections, and a renewed focus on sustainable and future-ready gifting solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.malaysiagiftsfair.com.my

SOURCE Malaysian Gifts & Premium Association