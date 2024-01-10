17Sing APP 2023 Annual Gala Concludes Successfully with the Birth of Winners in 'Battle for the Song,' Featuring Judges Rachel Ting, VChuan, Jamie Hsueh, and More

TAIPEI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of January 6, 2024, at 8 p.m., the 17sing APP's 2023 Annual Gala, centered around the "Battle for the Song" Grand Finals, came to a triumphant close. Witnessed by celebrity mentors Rachel Ting, VChuan, and the judging panel comprising Jamie Hsueh, Henry Hsu, and S. D. Lee, the competition crowned its champions — ṭяȏʏyinzai (UID: 847757), huiyiDdiao (UID: 4668363), and ✨qiaoyuan xinbaobao (UID: 185654). Each winner earned cash prizes of NT$30,000, NT$20,000, and NT$10,000, respectively.

The "Battle for the Song" singing competition was not merely a showcase of the contestants' talents but also a platform for diverse musical styles. Participants excelled in various genres, including pop, rock, folk, jazz, and more. From the passionate rap song "qishijingshen" to the pop hit "geiwoyigeliyouwangji," the convergence of different musical styles created an unparalleled audio-visual spectacle, attracting nearly ten thousand concurrent users to watch the live broadcast. In the end, the crown of the champion rightfully belonged to the enchanting and outstanding ṭяȏʏyinzai, with the runner-up huiyiDdiao and third-place ✨qiaoyuan xinbaobao equally standing out with exceptional performances. Like musical blossoms, they flourished on stage, immersing the audience in a magical world of music.

Reflecting on the evening, the five outstanding judges — Rachel Ting, VChuan, Jamie Hsueh, Henry Hsu, and S. D. Lee — provided on-the-spot comments and insightful guidance, adding rich layers to the entire competition. Jamie Hsueh's meticulous critiques showcased his keen insight into music, Henry Hsu's professional insights and profound musical understanding provided robust support for the contestants, S. D. Lee became a patient mentor with valuable advice, Rachel Ting injected fresh perspectives, and VChuan won applause with his emotional interpretations.

The 2023 Annual Gala "Battle for the Song" singing competition concluded perfectly, transcending beyond a mere musical contest to become a pursuit of dreams. From the preliminary rounds to the finals, each participant used their voices to narrate the stories within their hearts. Whether the champion or every outstanding contestant, they are integral parts of the musical journey. This will also become a new milestone for the 17sing APP. It was a feast for the pursuit of musical dreams, a night of revelry for music enthusiasts.

17sing APP actively expands its collaborations with partners in the music industry, working with record companies, artists, producers, and various forces to promote the development of the music industry. It aims to provide users with more high-quality musical content and open up more career development channels for music enthusiasts. In the future, there are plans to introduce more powerful music composition tools, making it easier for users to engage in music production and sharing. The platform will provide a challenging and creative space for music lovers, further discovering and nurturing more musical talents. Constantly innovating and surpassing, 17sing APP is committed to creating a comprehensive music social platform, allowing more music enthusiasts to find a sense of belonging in music here, witnessing the splendid moments of music together. Let us look forward together as 17sing APP continues to inspire the passion for music in the future, creating more possibilities for the blossoming of musical dreams!

