17sing teams up with Beldora to create a dream stage: "I wanna be famous"

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is music, beauty and dreams in this winter! Recently, Taiwan's most popular online music social app - 17sing, and the designated skin care brand of Paris and New York Fashion Week - Beldora, jointly launched the "I wanna be famous" event, create a dream stage for everybody, allowing each music fan to show their own style.

This cross-border marketing event combines music and fashion to bring each participant a new auditory and visual experience. Users who participate in the test "I wanna be famous" can generate an exclusive "Style Avatar". Whether you are a super idol, a rock star, or a music poet, you can join in by participating in this event. At this moment, I am the star, enjoying my own shining moment.

It is worth mentioning that this event is full of sincerity from 17sing and Beldora, and they have prepared many gifts for participants such as Karasoul dolls and Beldora time care gift boxes. Users can get lottery chances by completing tasks such as saving their Style Avatar and sharing it on Facebook/Instagram, participating in rush singing, etc. Through this cooperation with Beldora, 17sing extends the fun and beauty of online singing to the offline, allowing users to express their own style while also experiencing Beldora's top-notch maintenance and care from Paris.

In this event, Taiwan's most popular online music social APP - 17sing teams up with the well-known skin care brand - Beldora, to cooperate with each other to tell the brand story about music dreams, which embodies 17sing's core concept of "creating dreams for the new generation and building a music social platform", as well as Beldora's brand spirit of "bravely shining". 17sing has always been committed to supporting the development of the pop music industry and realizing the music dreams of the new generation. 17sing teamed up with EBC to launch Taiwan's first variety band show "Let's Listen to the Band", and titled the popular music variety show "Jungle Voice", sponsored Master Nana's concert... 17sing takes real actions to help the new generation who loves music and create a harbor of dreams. In the future, 17sing will continue to practice the concept of win-win cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and create more music trends with more industries and artists.

"About 17sing"

17sing has a large number of global hit songs, real-time AI five-dimensional scoring, chorus and other creative gameplay. With its unique mode of "Karaoke + social", it has become the most popular app in Taiwan. In the world of 17sing, you can compete with many karaoke fans on the same stage. As long as you have a mobile phone, you can sing with friends and sing anytime in anywhere. When you are singing, it's also scored by intelligent AI. You can face your own singing ability,create your own singing MV and share your music records. At the same time, you can also exchange experiences, share fun, collaborate and create with other music fans in the community. There are also a lot of interesting music games, such as PK competitions, rush singing, guessing songs, singing to the end, etc., allowing you to play and sing at the same time and have fun. Just go to 17sing for karaoke on your mobile phone!

This cooperation between 17sing and Beldora is a new combination of music social platform and beauty brand, and a perfect encounter between singing and beauty. This new cross-border marketing campaign will bring new vitality to Taiwan's pan-entertainment and fashion industry. The event will last from November 5, 2024 to December 4, 2024. For more information about the joint cooperation between 17sing and Beldora, you can follow 17sing Facebook. The official will continue to share the event Information and send gifts at the same time.

