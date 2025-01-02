18 Business Shaping the Future of Customer Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where customer experience (CX) drives competitive advantage and defines brand loyalty, the CXP Best Customer Experience Awards 2024 celebrates brands that have set the benchmark in creating innovative, meaningful, and human-centric engagements.

The awards reflect the dynamic evolution of customer experience, influenced by trends such as digital transformation, hyper-personalization, and the integration of customer values into brand strategy. The CXP Velocity Model – evaluating Effort, Experience, Engagement, and Evangelism – has been instrumental in identifying the outstanding achievements of brands in navigating these trends and delivering unparalleled CX.

This year, 18 exceptional brands were honored for their ability to meet and exceed customer expectations, transforming customer interactions into deep, value-driven connections. These winners were selected from 82 companies that submitted insights into their CX initiatives over the past two years.

"The pandemic and rapid technological advancements have reshaped customer expectations and the way brands interact with their audiences," said Datuk William Ng, Managing Director of Business Media International, the organization behind CXP Asia. "To thrive in this ever-evolving landscape, businesses must go beyond transactional relationships, focusing on emotional resonance and meaningful value creation. The winners of this year's CXP Awards embody that commitment and set the standard for future-forward customer engagement."

The judging panel for the CXP Best Customer Experience Awards 2024 featured a global lineup of CX thought leaders, including Anastasia Fokina, Arbie Pagdanganan, Faran Niaz, Henco Moller, K V Dipu, Katja Forbes, Kok Leong Yap, Maneesh Sah, Rohit Dadwal, Tom Voirol, Troy Barnes, and Weslee Trout.

Each nominee's customer endorsements were meticulously analyzed to ensure the winners truly reflected excellence in customer experience.

The CXP Velocity Model, integral to the awards process, examined how brands address key CX factors:

Effort: Reducing friction in customer interactions.

Experience: Delivering memorable and seamless interactions.

Engagement: Building meaningful and reciprocal customer relationships.

Evangelism: Inspiring customers to advocate for the brand.

The CXP Best Customer Experience Awards serves not only as a recognition of achievement but also as a badge of honor that strengthens a brand's positioning in the market. Winners gain a powerful branding tool to attract and retain customers, solidifying their status as leaders in customer-centric innovation.

For a complete list of winners and more details about the CXP Best Customer Experience Awards 2024, please visit https://cxp.asia/awards .

LIST OF WINNERS OF CXP BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARDS 2024 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

BYD Sime Motors Cocolife CUCKOO International (Mal) Berhad DHL Express Malaysia Sdn Bhd Edaran Otomobil Nasional Berhad Foodpanda Malaysia GXBank Jie Business Sdn Bhd (Oppo Authorised Exclusive Distributor) Multimedia University Pos Malaysia Berhad PT Tumbuh Bersama Nano Razer Gold Malaysia Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn. Bhd. Shell Malaysia Sunway Super App Tune Protect Group Berhad Universiti Tenaga Nasional Watson's Personal Care Stores Sdn Bhd

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

