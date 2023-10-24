19th Asian Games in eyes of foreign attendees

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from haiwainet.cn:

Staged under the theme of "Enduring Memories of Hangzhou", the closing ceremony, held at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, brought down the curtains on the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province, on Oct.8.

The spectacular ceremony not only demonstrated the elegant culture and the cutting-edge digital technology developments of China but also reminded audiences of memories in Hangzhou.

A reporter from Uzbekistan said: "The ancient China and the high-speed development were well performed in the closing ceremony. " Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of External Affairs of the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, highly spoke of China's sustainable development practice and the green technology implemented in the 19th Asian Games

Apart from ferocious competitions, the 19th Asian Games serves as a bridge to connect people from different cultures. Traditional Chinese medicine undoubtedly once again attracted the attention of foreign athletes. Besides that, many foreign athletes experienced the local lifestyle, exploring night markets and purchasing local specialties and the handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. Chusovitina, the Uzbek legend gymnast, was obsessed with the mattress in the Asian Games Village on the occasion of farewell and praised the perfect training facilities and comfortable living environment of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The warmheartedness of Hangzhou people also impressed them a lot. Panipak Wongpattanakit, the Thai Taekwondo fighter, thanked local people for transferring tickets to her family. The volunteer group of the Asian Games, also known as "the Little Green Lotus", was highly recognized. As of the end of the Asian Games, it has received hundreds of thanks letters from delegations, officials, and spectators.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn