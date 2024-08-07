1Data Technology Secures Series B+ Funding: Boosts Investment in Large Language Models to Develop World-Leading Supply Chain Digital Employee Robots

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Data Technology, the global frontrunner in digital employee robots, has announced the completion of its Series B+ financing round, funded by leading investment funds in China .

1Data Technology CEO Tommy Bian said, "This funding will expedite our R&D and strategic deployment in the large language model ("LLM") domain, further strengthening our leading position in the Supply Chain market (manufacturing, logistics, and retail). Our goal is to offer top-tier digital employee robot products and services to companies worldwide."

Previously, 1Data Technology completed its Series A, A+, and B rounds of financing in 2020, 2021, and 2023, respectively. These rounds introduced global leading investment institutions. In this round, both an existing and a new funder participated, further amplifying 1Data Technology's market momentum and value.

1Data focuses on the Supply Chain sector (manufacturing, logistics, wholesale, and retail). Leveraging its six core technologies, 1Data has built a hyper-automation platform, helping thousands of leading Supply Chain enterprises achieve business Hyper-automation. By automating high-frequency repetitive business scenarios, 1Data creates a new office collaboration model of "white-collar employees + AI Agent / digital employees," allowing people to focus on high-value and decision-making tasks, thus generating significant value for enterprises.

The company aims to become the world's leading digital employee robot company. Its products have evolved from single-function automation with Cuber 1.0 in 2020, to cross-function automation integration with Cuber 2.0 in 2022, and now to the Agent automation interface (powered by the LLM technology) with Cuber 3.0. 1Data is dedicated to provide the best digital employee robot products globally, helping customers and partners embrace globalization and supporting Chinese enterprises in expanding internationally. Additionally, after international companies use Cuber products, they often recommend them to their headquarters, assisting these enterprises achieve digital and intelligent upgrades globally.

The participating investor stated, "we highly value 1Data Technology's innovative strength and market leadership in LLM and Hyper-automation. Not only has 1Data achieved multiple breakthroughs in technology and applications, but also gained widespread market recognition. As the leading player in the field, 1Data will continue to create exceptional value for its customers and lead the new era of human-machine collaborative office work."

Cuber is a hyper-automation solution developed by 1Data covering several industry-leading supply chain hyper-automation platform products: Agent, Rates, IDP, Manifest, Tracking , RPA Store, RPA Platform, and Booking.

SOURCE 1Data Technology (Shanghai Co.,Ltd)