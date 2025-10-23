1doc Academy and Kingston International College Partner to Strengthen Singapore's Healthcare Workforce through Applied Learning and Digital Innovation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1doc Academy, the training arm of iAPPS Health Group (1doc) and Kingston International College (KIC) formalised their partnership with the signing of an agreement at GovWare 2025 on 22 October. The ceremony was witnessed by Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Digital Development and Information. The agreement marks the launch of a strategic collaboration to co-develop and deliver a comprehensive education and training pathway for future healthcare professionals.

1doc Academy and Kingston International College Partner to Strengthen the Singapore’s Healthcare Workforce through Applied Learning and Digital Innovation

The launch of Healthier SG marks a pivotal shift in Singapore's healthcare system, moving from curative treatment to preventive care. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 or older, up from one in six today[1], underscoring the urgent need to expand and upskill the healthcare workforce to meet the needs of an ageing population and to support a more community-based, preventive, and patient-centred model of care.

By combining KIC's strength in industry- and jobs-aligned education with 1doc's expertise in community healthcare delivery and Medtech, the partnership aims to tackle healthcare talent shortages by building a robust pipeline of health coaches and community healthcare professionals. The pathway will offer stackable, internationally recognised qualifications with clear academic and career progression routes, from foundational certifications to advanced diplomas, degrees, and master's programmes. Through rigorous academic instruction, real-world industry placements, and the integration of technology such as digital health platforms, AI-driven learning tools, and telemedicine applications, graduates will gain both recognised qualifications and the practical skills and technological fluency to contribute effectively in preventive and community-based care.

Shared Commitment to Healthier Communities

The partnership underscores both organisations' commitment to strengthening the healthcare workforce in Singapore and across the region. By uniting Kingston's education pathways, designed in close consultation with employers to meet current and future hiring needs, with 1doc's clinical expertise and regional expansion plans, this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing Healthier SG and shaping a new generation of preventive, patient-centred healthcare professionals.

"As Singapore's healthcare system evolves toward a preventive and community-based model under Healthier SG, our collaboration with Kingston International College ensures that the next generation of healthcare professionals are not only clinically competent but also technologically fluent and patient-centred. This partnership bridges the gap between medical practice and digital health innovation, empowering health coaches and allied health professionals to deliver smarter, more connected, and compassionate care to every Singaporean," said Dr Eugene Loke, Medical Director of 1doc.

"This partnership with 1doc strengthens Kingston's commitment to rigorous, industry-aligned education. Collaborating with employers helps us deliver graduates with recognised qualifications and practical expertise, ready to contribute from day one. As AI reshapes the workforce, this industry-led approach remains vital. We look forward to expanding this collaboration with healthcare and other partners who share our future-ready vision," said Ryan Goh, CEO of Kingston International College.

About iAPPS Health Group



iAPPS Health Group is a Singapore-based medical group focused on primary and preventive care. Through its AI Health Network™, 1doc supports patients and care teams with digital tools that include ADA (AI Doctor Assistant) for clinical decision support and AVA (AI Health Coach) for lifestyle guidance and engagement. In addition to operating a growing network of clinics and robot pharmacies, 1doc also runs 1doc Academy, a training platform focused on building capabilities in community-based care, digital health, and AI-assisted service delivery.

About Kingston:

Kingston International College is an EduTrust-certified private education institution established in Singapore, with over 20 years of experience in delivering quality education programs. The college is committed to bridging academic learning with practical industry needs by collaborating with businesses across Singapore and the ASEAN region.

Kingston offers industry-aligned programs designed to enhance employability, emphasising mentoring, internships, and workplace readiness through its initiatives. The college's mission is to prepare students with relevant skills, sound knowledge, and professional attributes to succeed in a rapidly evolving global and digital economy. For more information about Kingston International College, visit: www.kingston.edu.sg/.

