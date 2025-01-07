1st Official MINISH Seminar in Tokyo. 100 Dentists Expected to Attend

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISH Technology Inc has announced its first clinical case seminar in Japan. The seminar will take place at the Shinagawa Season Terrace in Tokyo at 1 PM on the 16th of February. The event is expected to welcome 100 dentists from across Japan, all registered through prior applications.

The seminar will cover key topics, including:

The philosophy and history of MINISH

Case presentations highlighting MINISH as substitution for mouthpiece orthodontic s

MINISH cases of full-mouth restoration

Additionally, there will be a marketing session led by Funai Soken, discussing dental market trends and MINISH potentials.

MINISH is an innovative teeth restoration solution that can correct teeth alignment, color, size, shape, and proportion in just one day. It has gained significant popularity in South Korea, with over 500 satisfied clients, including celebrities and business leaders. MINISH has an impressive 16-year history with more than 160,000 clinical cases.

The demand for MINISH in the Japanese market is skyrocketing. Last November, 17 Japanese dentists completed Global MINISH Academy program held in Seoul, South Korea. Currently, six MINISH Members Clinics (MMC) in Japan offer MINISH treatment. They are located in Shinjuku (Tokyo), Gunma Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture, and other regions.

Choi RockSun, PR manager at MINISH Technology Inc, stated, "Interest in MINISH is rising in the Japanese dental market as an alternative to mouthpiece orthodontics. We hope this seminar will provide Japanese dentists with a deeper understanding of the high-end dental treatment, MINISH."

For more information or to sign up for the seminar, please visit: https://www.minishtech.com/smr2025_japan.do

SOURCE Minish Technology Inc.